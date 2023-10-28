Netherlands 1st innings
Total
84 for 4, from 20.2 overs.
Batting
- Singh c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed; 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- O'Dowd c Tanzid Hasan Tamim b Shoriful Islam; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Barresi c Shakib Al Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman; 41 runs, 41 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Ackermann c Mustafizur Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan; 15 runs, 33 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 45.45
- Edwards (c, wk) not out; 13 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.17
- de Leede not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
4 from 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Engelbrecht
- van Beek
- Shariz Ahmad
- Dutt
- van Meekeren
Fall of Wickets
- Vikram Singh at 3 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Max O'Dowd at 4 for 2, from 2.2 overs
- Wesley Barresi at 63 for 3, from 13.4 overs
- Colin Ackermann at 63 for 4, from 14.4 overs
Bowling
- Shoriful Islam: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.87.
- Taskin Ahmed: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Shakib Al Hasan: 5overs, 1 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
- Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Mustafizur Rahman: 5overs, 1 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.40.
Match details
- Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena