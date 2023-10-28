 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Kolkata

Netherlands are batting, 84 for 4, from 20.2 overs. Bangladesh

Netherlands are 84 for 4 with 29.4 overs remaining.

Netherlands 1st innings

Total

84 for 4, from 20.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Singh c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed; 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  2. O'Dowd c Tanzid Hasan Tamim b Shoriful Islam; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Barresi c Shakib Al Hasan b Mustafizur Rahman; 41 runs, 41 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Ackermann c Mustafizur Rahman b Shakib Al Hasan; 15 runs, 33 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 45.45
  5. Edwards (c, wk) not out; 13 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.17
  6. de Leede not out; 8 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

4 from 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Engelbrecht
  • van Beek
  • Shariz Ahmad
  • Dutt
  • van Meekeren

Fall of Wickets

  • Vikram Singh at 3 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Max O'Dowd at 4 for 2, from 2.2 overs
  • Wesley Barresi at 63 for 3, from 13.4 overs
  • Colin Ackermann at 63 for 4, from 14.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Shoriful Islam: 5.2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.87.
  2. Taskin Ahmed: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  3. Shakib Al Hasan: 5overs, 1 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
  4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  5. Mustafizur Rahman: 5overs, 1 maidens, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.40.

Match details

  • Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena