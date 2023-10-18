New Zealand 1st innings
Total
138 for 4, from 30 overs.
Batting
- Conway lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 20 runs, 18 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
- Young c Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah Omarzai; 54 runs, 64 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.38
- Ravindra b Azmatullah Omarzai; 32 runs, 41 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.05
- Mitchell c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan; 1 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 14.29
- Latham (c, wk) not out; 11 runs, 27 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.74
- Phillips not out; 16 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.57
Extras
4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Chapman
- Santner
- Ferguson
- Henry
- Boult
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 30 for 1, from 6.3 overs
- Rachin Ravindra at 109 for 2, from 20.2 overs
- Will Young at 110 for 3, from 20.6 overs
- Daryl Mitchell at 110 for 4, from 21.4 overs
Bowling
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Naveen-ul-Haq: 5overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Mohammad Nabi: 4.5overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.41.
- Rashid Khan: 6overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.
- Azmatullah Omarzai: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
- TV umpire: Richard Illingworth