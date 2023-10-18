 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Chennai

New Zealand are batting, 138 for 4, from 30 overs. Afghanistan

New Zealand are 138 for 4 with 20.0 overs remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

138 for 4, from 30 overs.

Batting

  1. Conway lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 20 runs, 18 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
  2. Young c Ikram Alikhil b Azmatullah Omarzai; 54 runs, 64 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.38
  3. Ravindra b Azmatullah Omarzai; 32 runs, 41 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.05
  4. Mitchell c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan; 1 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 14.29
  5. Latham (c, wk) not out; 11 runs, 27 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.74
  6. Phillips not out; 16 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.57

Extras

4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Chapman
  • Santner
  • Ferguson
  • Henry
  • Boult

Fall of Wickets

  • Devon Conway at 30 for 1, from 6.3 overs
  • Rachin Ravindra at 109 for 2, from 20.2 overs
  • Will Young at 110 for 3, from 20.6 overs
  • Daryl Mitchell at 110 for 4, from 21.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
  2. Fazalhaq Farooqi: 4overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  3. Naveen-ul-Haq: 5overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  4. Mohammad Nabi: 4.5overs, 1 maidens, 31 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.41.
  5. Rashid Khan: 6overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.
  6. Azmatullah Omarzai: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
  • TV umpire: Richard Illingworth