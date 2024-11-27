Match summary
England in New Zealand
1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Christchurch
New Zealand are 25 for 1.
Over 8: 0 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. New Zealand: 25/1 (rr 3.49)
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 7: 0 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. New Zealand: 25/1 (rr 3.57)
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. In swinger length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to second slip for no run, fielded by Harry Brook
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to gully for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to third slip for no run, fielded by Ben Duckett
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 6: 6 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. New Zealand: 25/1 (rr 4.17)
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Brydon Carse
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. In swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Chris Woakes
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Chris Woakes
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
FOUR! Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Over 5: 11 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. New Zealand: 19/1 (rr 3.8)
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Chris Woakes to Kane Williamson. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement None, on the front foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 5 runs, overthrow by Shoaib Bashir
FOUR! Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. In swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Shoaib Bashir
Over 4: 3 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. New Zealand: 8/1 (rr 2.0)
Gus Atkinson to Kane Williamson. Seam in length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot to mid off for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. In swinger length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Shoaib Bashir
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. In swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. In swinger half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 2 runs, fielded by Chris Woakes
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Chris Woakes
Over 3: 1 run. Bowler: Chris Woakes. New Zealand: 5/1 (rr 1.67)
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Ben Stokes
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 2: 4 runs. Bowler: Gus Atkinson. New Zealand: 4/1 (rr 2.0)
OUT! Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, caught by Gus Atkinson. Devon Conway Caught for 2.
Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Ben Stokes
Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to square leg for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley
No ball. Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. In swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 runs
Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. Seam in back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Ben Stokes
No ball. Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for 1 runs, fielded by Gus Atkinson
Gus Atkinson to Devon Conway. No movement back of a length, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Over 1: 0 runs. Bowler: Chris Woakes. New Zealand: 0/0 (rr 0.0)
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed to square leg for no run, fielded by Jacob Bethell
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. Away swinger length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. Seam away length ball, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Chris Woakes
Chris Woakes to Tom Latham. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Zak Crawley