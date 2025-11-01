 Skip to content

Match summary

England in New Zealand

3rd ODI / Wellington (WRS)

New Zealand Yet to bat. England are batting, 209 for 9, from 39.1 overs.

England are 209 for 9 with 10.5 overs remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

209 for 9, from 39.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Smith c Latham b Foulkes; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  2. Duckett c Ravindra b Duffy; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  3. Root lbw b Foulkes; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. Brook (c) c Bracewell b Duffy; 6 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
  5. Bethell c Mitchell b Duffy; 11 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.75
  6. Buttler (wk) b Tickner; 38 runs, 56 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.86
  7. Curran b Tickner; 17 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.62
  8. Overton not out; 55 runs, 55 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  9. Carse c Mitchell b Tickner; 36 runs, 30 balls, 1 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  10. Archer c Bracewell b Tickner; 16 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.08
  11. Rashid not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00

Extras

14 from 1 legbyes, 13 wides.

Yet to bat

Fall of Wickets

  • Jamie Smith at 7 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Joe Root at 15 for 2, from 3.1 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 17 for 3, from 4.2 overs
  • Harry Brook at 31 for 4, from 6.3 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 44 for 5, from 10.1 overs
  • Sam Curran at 97 for 6, from 21.3 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 102 for 7, from 23.1 overs
  • Brydon Carse at 160 for 8, from 31.3 overs
  • Jofra Archer at 186 for 9, from 35.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Duffy: 10overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.
  2. Foulkes: 8overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.37.
  3. N Smith: 6overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  4. Tickner: 9.1overs, 0 maidens, 51 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 5.56.
  5. Santner: 6overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Shaun Haig
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Match referee: Dave Gilbert
  • Reserve umpire: Cory Black
  • : Matt Frost
  • : Keith Horsley