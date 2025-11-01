Match summary
England in New Zealand
3rd ODI / Wellington (WRS)
New Zealand Yet to bat. England 209 for 9, from 39.1 overs.
England are 209 for 9 with 10.5 overs remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
209 for 9, from 39.1 overs.
Batting
- Smith c Latham b Foulkes; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Duckett c Ravindra b Duffy; 8 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Root lbw b Foulkes; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Brook (c) c Bracewell b Duffy; 6 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 54.55
- Bethell c Mitchell b Duffy; 11 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.75
- Buttler (wk) b Tickner; 38 runs, 56 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.86
- Curran b Tickner; 17 runs, 29 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.62
- Overton not out; 55 runs, 55 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Carse c Mitchell b Tickner; 36 runs, 30 balls, 1 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Archer c Bracewell b Tickner; 16 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.08
- Rashid not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
Extras
14 from 1 legbyes, 13 wides.
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Jamie Smith at 7 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Joe Root at 15 for 2, from 3.1 overs
- Ben Duckett at 17 for 3, from 4.2 overs
- Harry Brook at 31 for 4, from 6.3 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 44 for 5, from 10.1 overs
- Sam Curran at 97 for 6, from 21.3 overs
- Jos Buttler at 102 for 7, from 23.1 overs
- Brydon Carse at 160 for 8, from 31.3 overs
- Jofra Archer at 186 for 9, from 35.6 overs
Bowling
- Duffy: 10overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.
- Foulkes: 8overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.37.
- N Smith: 6overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Tickner: 9.1overs, 0 maidens, 51 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 5.56.
- Santner: 6overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sky Stadium, Wellington
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Shaun Haig
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Match referee: Dave Gilbert
- Reserve umpire: Cory Black
- : Matt Frost
- : Keith Horsley