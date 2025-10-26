17 from 3lb legbyes, 1nb noballs, 13w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 125.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 33.33

c Bracewell b Duffy

c Bracewell b Duffy ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Williamson b Duffy

c Williamson b Duffy ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 85.19

c Mitchell b Duffy

c Mitchell b Duffy ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 60.00

c Latham b Foulkes

c Latham b Foulkes ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

c Latham b Henry

c Latham b Henry ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 133.66

c N Smith b Santner

c N Smith b Santner ;

Brook (c)

Brook (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 16.67

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 33.33

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

c Latham b Foulkes

c Latham b Foulkes ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

223 all out, from 35.2 overs.

Jamie Smith at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs 0-1 (Jamie Smith, 0.1 ov)

Ben Duckett at 4 for 2, from 1.3 overs 4-2 (Ben Duckett, 1.3 ov)

Joe Root at 5 for 3, from 1.6 overs 5-3 (Joe Root, 1.6 ov)

Jacob Bethell at 10 for 4, from 5.1 overs 10-4 (Jacob Bethell, 5.1 ov)

Jos Buttler at 33 for 5, from 8.3 overs 33-5 (Jos Buttler, 8.3 ov)

Sam Curran at 56 for 6, from 11.3 overs 56-6 (Sam Curran, 11.3 ov)

Jamie Overton at 143 for 7, from 25.5 overs 143-7 (Jamie Overton, 25.5 ov)

Brydon Carse at 143 for 8, from 25.6 overs 143-8 (Brydon Carse, 25.6 ov)

Adil Rashid at 166 for 9, from 29.6 overs 166-9 (Adil Rashid, 29.6 ov)