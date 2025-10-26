Match summary
England in New Zealand
1st ODI / Mount Maunganui
New Zealand 224 for 6. England 223.
New Zealand win by 4 wickets.
England 1st innings
Total
223 all out, from 35.2 overs.
Batting
- Smith b Henry; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Duckett c Latham b Foulkes; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Root b Foulkes; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Bethell b Foulkes; 2 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Brook (c) c N Smith b Santner; 135 runs, 101 balls, 9 fours, 11 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.66
- Buttler (wk) c Latham b Henry; 4 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Curran c Latham b Foulkes; 6 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Overton c Mitchell b Duffy; 46 runs, 54 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.19
- Carse c Williamson b Duffy; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Rashid c Bracewell b Duffy; 4 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Wood not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
Extras
17 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 13 wides.
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Jamie Smith at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
- Ben Duckett at 4 for 2, from 1.3 overs
- Joe Root at 5 for 3, from 1.6 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 10 for 4, from 5.1 overs
- Jos Buttler at 33 for 5, from 8.3 overs
- Sam Curran at 56 for 6, from 11.3 overs
- Jamie Overton at 143 for 7, from 25.5 overs
- Brydon Carse at 143 for 8, from 25.6 overs
- Adil Rashid at 166 for 9, from 29.6 overs
- Harry Brook at 223 for 10, from 35.2 overs
Bowling
- Henry: 9overs, 2 maidens, 53 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.88.
- Foulkes: 7overs, 1 maidens, 41 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
- N Smith: 6overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.16.
- Duffy: 6overs, 0 maidens, 55 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 9.16.
- Santner: 7.2overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Umpire: Shaun Haig
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Match referee: Dave Gilbert
- Reserve umpire: Cory Black
- : Dean Plummer
- : Chris High