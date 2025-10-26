 Skip to content

Match summary

England in New Zealand

1st ODI / Mount Maunganui

New Zealand 224 for 6. England 223.

New Zealand win by 4 wickets.

England 1st innings

Total

223 all out, from 35.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Smith b Henry; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Duckett c Latham b Foulkes; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  3. Root b Foulkes; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  4. Bethell b Foulkes; 2 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
  5. Brook (c) c N Smith b Santner; 135 runs, 101 balls, 9 fours, 11 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.66
  6. Buttler (wk) c Latham b Henry; 4 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  7. Curran c Latham b Foulkes; 6 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  8. Overton c Mitchell b Duffy; 46 runs, 54 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.19
  9. Carse c Williamson b Duffy; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  10. Rashid c Bracewell b Duffy; 4 runs, 12 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  11. Wood not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00

Extras

17 from 3 legbyes, 1 noballs, 13 wides.

Yet to bat

Fall of Wickets

  • Jamie Smith at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
  • Ben Duckett at 4 for 2, from 1.3 overs
  • Joe Root at 5 for 3, from 1.6 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 10 for 4, from 5.1 overs
  • Jos Buttler at 33 for 5, from 8.3 overs
  • Sam Curran at 56 for 6, from 11.3 overs
  • Jamie Overton at 143 for 7, from 25.5 overs
  • Brydon Carse at 143 for 8, from 25.6 overs
  • Adil Rashid at 166 for 9, from 29.6 overs
  • Harry Brook at 223 for 10, from 35.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Henry: 9overs, 2 maidens, 53 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.88.
  2. Foulkes: 7overs, 1 maidens, 41 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
  3. N Smith: 6overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.16.
  4. Duffy: 6overs, 0 maidens, 55 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 9.16.
  5. Santner: 7.2overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Umpire: Shaun Haig
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Match referee: Dave Gilbert
  • Reserve umpire: Cory Black
  • : Dean Plummer
  • : Chris High