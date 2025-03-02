Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Dubai
New Zealand need 250 runs to win from 50.0 overs with 10 wickets remaining.
Summary
Over 50: 5 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. India: 249/9 (rr 4.98)
OUT! Matt Henry to Mohammed Shami. Slower ball short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, caught by Glenn Phillips. Mohammed Shami Caught for 5.
Matt Henry to Mohammed Shami. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged to long off for 2 runs, run out attempt: missed stumps by Mitchell Santner
Matt Henry to Kuldeep Yadav. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
OUT! Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to deep square leg for no run, caught by Rachin Ravindra. Hardik Pandya Caught for 45.
Wide. Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball half tracker, outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for 1 wides
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, misfielded by Glenn Phillips
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Wide. Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement yorker, wide outside off no foot movement shoulders armssed left alone through for 1 wides
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for no run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
Summary
Over 49: 15 runs. Bowler: Kyle Jamieson. India: 244/7 (rr 4.98)
Kyle Jamieson to Mohammed Shami. No movement full toss, off stump on the front foot slogged mis-timed to deep backward square leg for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. No movement yorker, down leg on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
SIX! Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement driving well timed for 4 runs
FOUR! Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. Leg cutter back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for 4 runs
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Summary
Over 48: 4 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. India: 229/7 (rr 4.77)
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Matt Henry to Mohammed Shami. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball length ball, outside off no foot movement driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for no run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Matt Henry to Mohammed Shami. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
Summary
Over 47: 2 runs. Bowler: Kyle Jamieson. India: 225/7 (rr 4.79)
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. No movement full toss, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson to Mohammed Shami. Off cutter length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Kyle Jamieson to Mohammed Shami. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the back foot steered to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. No movement half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. Leg cutter length ball, wide outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Kyle Jamieson to Hardik Pandya. Off cutter back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Summary
Over 46: 7 runs. Bowler: Matt Henry. India: 223/7 (rr 4.85)
Matt Henry to Mohammed Shami. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
OUT! Matt Henry to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement short, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, caught by Kane Williamson. Ravindra Jadeja Caught for 16.
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement yorker, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
FOUR! Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Matt Henry to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Glenn Phillips
Matt Henry to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Summary
Over 45: 8 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. India: 216/6 (rr 4.8)
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement yorker, down leg on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
FOUR! Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, misfielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
Summary
Over 44: 6 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. India: 208/6 (rr 4.73)
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Arm ball length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, down leg on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Summary
Over 43: 3 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. India: 202/6 (rr 4.7)
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Wide. Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement half tracker, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 wides
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Will O'Rourke to Ravindra Jadeja. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Summary
Over 42: 3 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. India: 199/6 (rr 4.74)
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mitchell Santner
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Summary
Over 41: 11 runs. Bowler: Michael Bracewell. India: 196/6 (rr 4.78)
Michael Bracewell to Hardik Pandya. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
SIX! Michael Bracewell to Hardik Pandya. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
Michael Bracewell to Hardik Pandya. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to short fine leg for no run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Michael Bracewell to Hardik Pandya. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed to mid wicket for no run, run saved by Glenn Phillips
Michael Bracewell to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Matt Henry
FOUR! Michael Bracewell to Ravindra Jadeja. Off break length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 4 runs
Summary
Over 40: 3 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. India: 185/6 (rr 4.62)
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot for no run
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Arm ball length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Mitchell Santner to Ravindra Jadeja. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
OUT! Mitchell Santner to KL Rahul. Arm ball length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run. KL Rahul Caught for 23.
Summary
Over 39: 5 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. India: 182/5 (rr 4.67)
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, off stump down the pitch fended to third man for 1 run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot glancing mis-timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement short, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to fine leg for 2 runs, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Summary
Over 38: 4 runs. Bowler: Mitchell Santner. India: 177/5 (rr 4.66)
Mitchell Santner to KL Rahul. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Mitchell Santner to KL Rahul. Arm ball length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Kane Williamson
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, wide outside off on the back foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Mitchell Santner to KL Rahul. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, leg stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Rachin Ravindra
Mitchell Santner to Hardik Pandya. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Summary
Over 37: 3 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. India: 173/5 (rr 4.68)
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. Slower ball short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for 1 byes
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement short, outside off on the back foot fended mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Hardik Pandya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
OUT! Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled to square leg for no run, caught by Will Young. Shreyas Iyer Caught for 79.
Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. No movement short, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Matt Henry
Summary
Over 36: 6 runs. Bowler: Rachin Ravindra. India: 170/4 (rr 4.72)
Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Left-arm orthodox stock half volley, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Kyle Jamieson
Rachin Ravindra to KL Rahul. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, down leg on the back foot glancing mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Bracewell
Rachin Ravindra to KL Rahul. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Rachin Ravindra to Shreyas Iyer. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Will O'Rourke
Rachin Ravindra to KL Rahul. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Summary
Over 35: 10 runs. Bowler: Will O'Rourke. India: 164/4 (rr 4.69)
SIX! Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. Slower ball length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell
Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. No movement short, outside off on the back foot hook mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Will Young
Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to mid on for no run, fielded by Matt Henry
Will O'Rourke to KL Rahul. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot dropped mis-timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Glenn Phillips
Will O'Rourke to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Daryl Mitchell