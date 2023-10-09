New Zealand 1st innings
Total
0 for 0, from 1 overs.
Batting
- Conway not out; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Young not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Ravindra
- Mitchell
- Latham
- Phillips
- Chapman
- Santner
- Henry
- Ferguson
- Boult
Bowling
- Dutt: 1overs, 1 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.
Match details
- Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Nitin Menon
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson