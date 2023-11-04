 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Bangalore

New Zealand 401 for 6. Pakistan are batting, 160 for 1, from 21.3 overs.

Rain stopped play.

Pakistan need 242 runs to win from 28.3 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

Pakistan 1st innings

Total

160 for 1, from 21.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Abdullah Shafique c Williamson b Southee; 4 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
  2. Fakhar Zaman not out; 106 runs, 69 balls, 7 fours, 9 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.62
  3. Babar Azam (c) not out; 47 runs, 51 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.16

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Muhammad Rizwan
  • Saud Shakeel
  • Iftikhar Ahmed
  • Salman Ali Agha
  • Hassan Ali
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi
  • Mohammad Wasim
  • Haris Rauf

Fall of Wickets

  • Abdullah Shafique at 6 for 1, from 1.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.55.
  2. Southee: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
  3. Santner: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  4. Phillips: 5overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
  5. Sodhi: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Paul Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson
  • TV umpire: Richard Illingworth