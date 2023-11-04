Pakistan 1st innings
Total
160 for 1, from 21.3 overs.
Batting
- Abdullah Shafique c Williamson b Southee; 4 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
- Fakhar Zaman not out; 106 runs, 69 balls, 7 fours, 9 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.62
- Babar Azam (c) not out; 47 runs, 51 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.16
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Muhammad Rizwan
- Saud Shakeel
- Iftikhar Ahmed
- Salman Ali Agha
- Hassan Ali
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
- Mohammad Wasim
- Haris Rauf
Fall of Wickets
- Abdullah Shafique at 6 for 1, from 1.6 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 4.3overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.55.
- Southee: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
- Santner: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Phillips: 5overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
- Sodhi: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Umpire: Paul Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Joel Wilson
- TV umpire: Richard Illingworth