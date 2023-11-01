South Africa 1st innings
Total
53 for 1, from 12 overs.
Batting
- de Kock (wk) not out; 18 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.06
- Bavuma (c) c Mitchell b Boult; 24 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- van der Dussen not out; 9 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.23
Extras
2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Markram
- Klaasen
- Miller
- Jansen
- Coetzee
- Maharaj
- Rabada
- Ngidi
Fall of Wickets
- Temba Bavuma at 38 for 1, from 8.3 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 5overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
- Henry: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
- Southee: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Santner: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
- TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat