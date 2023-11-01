 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Pune

New Zealand Yet to bat. South Africa are batting, 53 for 1, from 12 overs.

South Africa are 53 for 1 with 38.0 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

53 for 1, from 12 overs.

Batting

  1. de Kock (wk) not out; 18 runs, 31 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.06
  2. Bavuma (c) c Mitchell b Boult; 24 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  3. van der Dussen not out; 9 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.23

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Markram
  • Klaasen
  • Miller
  • Jansen
  • Coetzee
  • Maharaj
  • Rabada
  • Ngidi

Fall of Wickets

  • Temba Bavuma at 38 for 1, from 8.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 5overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
  2. Henry: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
  3. Southee: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  4. Santner: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Wilson
  • TV umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat