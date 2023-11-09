 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Bangalore

New Zealand Yet to bat. Sri Lanka are batting, 128 for 8, from 32 overs.

Sri Lanka are 128 for 8 with 18.0 overs remaining.

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Total

128 for 8, from 32 overs.

Batting

  1. Silva c Latham b Southee; 2 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  2. Perera c Santner b Ferguson; 51 runs, 28 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 182.14
  3. Mendis (c, wk) c Ravindra b Boult; 6 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  4. Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  5. Asalanka lbw b Boult; 8 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  6. Mathews c Mitchell b Santner; 16 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.26
  7. de Silva c Mitchell b Santner; 19 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.17
  8. Karunaratne c Latham b Ferguson; 6 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.29
  9. Theekshana not out; 16 runs, 52 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.77
  10. Chameera not out; 1 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 5.26

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Madushanka

Fall of Wickets

  • Pathum Nissanka at 3 for 1, from 1.5 overs
  • Kusal Mendis at 30 for 2, from 4.1 overs
  • Sadeera Samarawickrama at 32 for 3, from 4.4 overs
  • Charith Asalanka at 70 for 4, from 8.2 overs
  • Kusal Perera at 70 for 5, from 9.3 overs
  • Angelo Mathews at 104 for 6, from 16.4 overs
  • Dhananjaya de Silva at 105 for 7, from 18.3 overs
  • Chamika Karunaratne at 113 for 8, from 23.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Boult: 8overs, 3 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  2. Southee: 5overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.60.
  3. Ferguson: 8overs, 2 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.37.
  4. Santner: 10overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.20.
  5. Ravindra: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough