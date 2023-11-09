Sri Lanka 1st innings
Total
128 for 8, from 32 overs.
Batting
- Silva c Latham b Southee; 2 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Perera c Santner b Ferguson; 51 runs, 28 balls, 9 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 182.14
- Mendis (c, wk) c Ravindra b Boult; 6 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Samarawickrama c Mitchell b Boult; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Asalanka lbw b Boult; 8 runs, 8 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Mathews c Mitchell b Santner; 16 runs, 27 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 59.26
- de Silva c Mitchell b Santner; 19 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.17
- Karunaratne c Latham b Ferguson; 6 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 35.29
- Theekshana not out; 16 runs, 52 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.77
- Chameera not out; 1 runs, 19 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 5.26
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Madushanka
Fall of Wickets
- Pathum Nissanka at 3 for 1, from 1.5 overs
- Kusal Mendis at 30 for 2, from 4.1 overs
- Sadeera Samarawickrama at 32 for 3, from 4.4 overs
- Charith Asalanka at 70 for 4, from 8.2 overs
- Kusal Perera at 70 for 5, from 9.3 overs
- Angelo Mathews at 104 for 6, from 16.4 overs
- Dhananjaya de Silva at 105 for 7, from 18.3 overs
- Chamika Karunaratne at 113 for 8, from 23.3 overs
Bowling
- Boult: 8overs, 3 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Southee: 5overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.60.
- Ferguson: 8overs, 2 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.37.
- Santner: 10overs, 2 maidens, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.20.
- Ravindra: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel
- TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough