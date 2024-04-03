New Zealand Women 1st innings
Total
57 for 3, from 16 overs.
Batting
- Bates c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 28 runs, 37 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.68
- Plimmer c Jones b Bell; 7 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.64
- Kerr (c) c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 14 runs, 26 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 53.85
- Green not out; 3 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.64
Extras
5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bezuidenhout
- Halliday
- Gaze
- Rowe
- Kerr
- Tahuhu
- Jonas
Fall of Wickets
- Georgia Plimmer at 33 for 1, from 5.6 overs
- Suzie Bates at 42 for 2, from 9.1 overs
- Amelia Kerr at 57 for 3, from 15.6 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.75.
- Ecclestone: 3overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
- Match referee: Trudy Anderson
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Umpire: Kim Cotton
- Reserve umpire: Greg Pennell
- TV umpire: Eloise Sheridan