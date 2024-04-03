15 from 5b byes, 10w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

c Rowe b Bates ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 80.00

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 87.50

c Green b Bates ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 120.00

c Halliday b Tahuhu ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 25.00

c Gaze b Jonas ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 31.58

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 22.22

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 86.05

Knight (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Rowe b Tahuhu ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 84.38

c Plimmer b Rowe ;

252 all out, from 49 overs.

Maia Bouchier at 37 for 1, from 8.5 overs 37-1 (Maia Bouchier, 8.5 ov)

Heather Knight at 107 for 2, from 23.3 overs 107-2 (Heather Knight, 23.3 ov)

Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 114 for 3, from 25.6 overs 114-3 (Natalie Sciver-Brunt, 25.6 ov)

Alice Capsey at 143 for 4, from 31.3 overs 143-4 (Alice Capsey, 31.3 ov)

Tammy Beaumont at 158 for 5, from 33.4 overs 158-5 (Tammy Beaumont, 33.4 ov)

Danni Wyatt at 163 for 6, from 35.3 overs 163-6 (Danni Wyatt, 35.3 ov)

Charlie Dean at 166 for 7, from 36.1 overs 166-7 (Charlie Dean, 36.1 ov)

Sophie Ecclestone at 190 for 8, from 40.4 overs 190-8 (Sophie Ecclestone, 40.4 ov)

Amy Jones at 245 for 9, from 47.5 overs 245-9 (Amy Jones, 47.5 ov)