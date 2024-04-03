 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in New Zealand

2nd ODI / Hamilton

New Zealand Women are batting, 57 for 3, from 16 overs. England Women 252.

Break in play.

New Zealand Women need 196 runs to win from 34.0 overs with 7 wickets remaining.

New Zealand Women 1st innings

Total

57 for 3, from 16 overs.

Batting

  1. Bates c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 28 runs, 37 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.68
  2. Plimmer c Jones b Bell; 7 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.64
  3. Kerr (c) c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 14 runs, 26 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 53.85
  4. Green not out; 3 runs, 22 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 13.64

Extras

5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bezuidenhout
  • Halliday
  • Gaze
  • Rowe
  • Kerr
  • Tahuhu
  • Jonas

Fall of Wickets

  • Georgia Plimmer at 33 for 1, from 5.6 overs
  • Suzie Bates at 42 for 2, from 9.1 overs
  • Amelia Kerr at 57 for 3, from 15.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  2. Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  3. Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.75.
  4. Ecclestone: 3overs, 1 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • Match referee: Trudy Anderson
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Umpire: Kim Cotton
  • Reserve umpire: Greg Pennell
  • TV umpire: Eloise Sheridan