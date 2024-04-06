England Women 1st innings
Total
20 for 1, from 3.1 overs.
Batting
- Beaumont lbw b Rowe; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Bouchier not out; 16 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Knight
- Sciver-Brunt
- Dunkley
- Wyatt
- Jones
- Dean
- Ecclestone
- Cross
- Filer
Fall of Wickets
- Tammy Beaumont at 20 for 1, from 3.1 overs
Bowling
- Kerr: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Rowe: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
- Match referee: Trudy Anderson
- Umpire: Kim Cotton
- Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
- Reserve umpire: Greg Pennell
- TV umpire: Chris Brown