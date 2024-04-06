 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in New Zealand

3rd ODI / Hamilton

New Zealand Women Yet to bat. England Women are batting, 20 for 1, from 3.1 overs.

England Women are 20 for 1 with 46.5 overs remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

20 for 1, from 3.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Beaumont lbw b Rowe; 3 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  2. Bouchier not out; 16 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Knight
  • Sciver-Brunt
  • Dunkley
  • Wyatt
  • Jones
  • Dean
  • Ecclestone
  • Cross
  • Filer

Fall of Wickets

  • Tammy Beaumont at 20 for 1, from 3.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Kerr: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  2. Rowe: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton
  • Match referee: Trudy Anderson
  • Umpire: Kim Cotton
  • Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
  • Reserve umpire: Greg Pennell
  • TV umpire: Chris Brown