Match summary

England Women in New Zealand

1st T20I / Dunedin

New Zealand Women Yet to bat. England Women are batting, 160 for 4, from 20 overs.

Match between innings.

New Zealand Women need 161 runs to win.

England Women 1st innings

Total

160 for 4, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Beaumont c Rowe b Jonas; 15 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.14
  2. Dunkley c Gaze b Tahuhu; 32 runs, 24 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  3. Bouchier not out; 43 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.50
  4. Knight (c) st Gaze b Kerr; 63 runs, 39 balls, 8 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
  5. Jones (wk) run out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  6. Gibson not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

4 from 1 byes, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Heath
  • Dean
  • Glenn
  • Filer
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Tammy Beaumont at 27 for 1, from 4.4 overs
  • Sophia Dunkley at 61 for 2, from 7.6 overs
  • Heather Knight at 152 for 3, from 18.4 overs
  • Amy Jones at 157 for 4, from 19.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Kerr: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  2. Rowe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
  3. Mair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  4. Jonas: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  5. Tahuhu: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  6. Bates: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: University Oval, Dunedin
  • Match referee: Trudy Anderson
  • Umpire: Kim Cotton
  • Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
  • Reserve umpire: Kannan Jagannathan
  • TV umpire: Cory Black