England Women 1st innings
Total
160 for 4, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Beaumont c Rowe b Jonas; 15 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.14
- Dunkley c Gaze b Tahuhu; 32 runs, 24 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Bouchier not out; 43 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.50
- Knight (c) st Gaze b Kerr; 63 runs, 39 balls, 8 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
- Jones (wk) run out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Gibson not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
4 from 1 byes, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Heath
- Dean
- Glenn
- Filer
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Tammy Beaumont at 27 for 1, from 4.4 overs
- Sophia Dunkley at 61 for 2, from 7.6 overs
- Heather Knight at 152 for 3, from 18.4 overs
- Amy Jones at 157 for 4, from 19.3 overs
Bowling
- Kerr: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Rowe: 3overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.66.
- Mair: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Jonas: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Tahuhu: 4overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Bates: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: University Oval, Dunedin
- Match referee: Trudy Anderson
- Umpire: Kim Cotton
- Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
- Reserve umpire: Kannan Jagannathan
- TV umpire: Cory Black