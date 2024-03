9 from 5b byes, 1nb noballs, 3w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 166.67

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 40.00

c Gibson b Bell ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 25.00

c & b Glenn ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 121.43

Devine (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 122.22

c Bell b Gibson ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 20.00

run out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 146.15

c Bell b Smith ;

134 for -8, from 20 overs.

Bernadine Bezuidenhout at 8 for 1, from 1.2 overs 8-1 (Bernadine Bezuidenhout, 1.2 ov)

Suzie Bates at 35 for 2, from 4.1 overs 35-2 (Suzie Bates, 4.1 ov)

Sophie Devine at 56 for 3, from 7.3 overs 56-3 (Sophie Devine, 7.3 ov)

Amelia Kerr at 100 for 4, from 14.4 overs 100-4 (Amelia Kerr, 14.4 ov)

Brooke Halliday at 101 for 5, from 15.2 overs 101-5 (Brooke Halliday, 15.2 ov)

Maddy Green at 105 for 6, from 16.3 overs 105-6 (Maddy Green, 16.3 ov)

Izzy Gaze at 106 for 7, from 16.5 overs 106-7 (Izzy Gaze, 16.5 ov)