Amy Jones: England seeking complete performance at ICC T20 World Cup | 'No thought given to avoiding Australia'

Amy Jones says England are "still searching for the complete performance" despite lauding their new approach, adding no thought has been given to avoiding Australia in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Speaking at an ICC press conference on Monday ahead of England's final group game against Pakistan on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage from 12.30pm, wicketkeeper-batter Jones spoke of the confidence garnered from victory over India in the quest for a total display.

"The whole group will take a lot of confidence from that [win over India]," Jones said.

"India, obviously, are a brilliant side, so going into that game everyone was really up for it and knew it was going to be a hard-fought match, so to come away with the win, everyone was really pleased how we went about it.

Image: Wicketkeeper-batter Jones hit 40 off 27 balls in T20 World Cup victory over India

"Having a real clear way we want to go about it, being so positive, entertaining and trying to inspire people. In a situation like we were [29-3 down], there could have been cautiousness, but because we've all bought in to that, it makes it a lot simpler.

"There's not a lot of doubt to be honest, when you know you've got the backing of everyone in the team to go out and stick to your strengths, and still try to entertain and play the most positive cricket we can, and put them under pressure at all times. It definitely simplifies it, and it's a fun way to play cricket.

"Even if you look at the conditions as well, the first six overs it was extremely hard to bat, the ball was moving around a lot and it looked really tricky. We didn't let that and losing the three early wickets affect us later on when the conditions eased out a bit. Which we might have done in the past, so having that sort of direction definitely helped us.

"The answer is always going to your strengths and backing yourself. So really pleased with how it came off.

"We've had three good games, but we keep saying we're still searching for the complete performance. But in terms of how we've gone about those three games, it's been brilliant.

"It's been an exciting way to play, and sitting in the dugout watching the others bat is brilliant. How everyone is going about it, we're in a really good place."

With England sitting at the summit of Group 2 after victory over India, the squad are keen to beat Pakistan to secure top spot.

Australia, five-time T20 World Cup champions and holders from 2020, are already assured of top spot in Group 1 after four wins from four, with New Zealand sat second in the standings - although the latter could yet be overtaken by hosts South Africa.

Jones says the England squad have not given any thought to avoiding Australia or otherwise ahead of their final group fixture.

"No it's not a concern. As a group we know that if we are to win the World Cup, we need to beat India and Australia. So for us it's not really important when we come against them," she said.

"They're [Australia] obviously an incredible side, but it's not something we're thinking about, trying to avoid them. We've come to win the World Cup, so to do that we're going to have to beat them at some stage. The timing's not really important.

"[Pakistan] are a really good team, and have played some really good cricket already in this tournament, so it's an important game for us to finish on top.

"They have a lot of good spinners, so our game plan against them is going to have to be really clear. But we're just looking forward to continuing this momentum we've got."

Image: Jones admitted her own confidence with the bat was boosted after her performance against India

Jones, who did not get to the crease in England's opening victory over the West Indies before hitting 12 off 12 deliveries in the win over Ireland, struck 40 off 27 balls against India to boost her confidence ahead of the tournament reaching its crunch stage.

"It's been quite quiet with the bat before the other day, but I got a lot of confidence from that," she said.

"I felt a little nervous at the start maybe, it felt like a big game and there was a great atmosphere, so to get through the first few balls and then open up and play the way I want to play and we all want to play was a great confidence boost for me personally."

Brunt: We've changed our whole mindset | 'Women's cricket is in a great place'

"Since start of the tournament, there's been a change of mindset, and we're pleased we've played the way we have.

"Lewi [Head coach Jon Lewis] is confident the way we play will lead to victories. We have freedom.

"That's [vs India] the first time we were under pressure. We're being aggressive, and always looking for boundaries.

"It feels like a release. I've always wanted to hit boundaries, I love hitting boundaries. I've allowed myself more freedom.

"It's at the crux of something special. The scale of the women's game is crazy to where we've come from to where we are now.

"It's important to keep winning momentum going [vs Pakistan]. They'll provide another challenge for us, and the wicket might have more pace and bounce. Pakistan have improved, but we're excited about playing and getting four from four.

"Women's cricket is in a great place."

