Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies clinch close victory over Pakistan | Defeat hands England semi-final spot

West Indies beat Pakistan by three runs in a dramatic contest in Paarl, with the defeat securing England a spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Pakistan got off to a shaky start as they looked to reply to West Indies' 116-6, openers Muneeba Siddiqi (5) and Sidra Ameen (8) falling quickly to Hayley Matthews (1-14) and Karishma Ramharack (1-18).

However, as she did with the ball earlier in play, Dar showed her brilliance to anchor the innings, hitting 27 runs off 31 balls to get Pakistan back into the contest.

It was then time for the captain to provide for Pakistan, with Bismah Maroof (26) helping to get some crucial runs on the board.

However, when her wicket fell with less than three overs remaining to Matthews, the 24 runs in 12 balls required became too much to overcome.

Aliya Riaz (29) did her best to grind out the victory, finding the boundary at crucial moments, but a brilliant delivery from Shamilia Connell (1-31) on the penultimate ball fooled Riaz and brought Pakistan's chances to an end.

West Indies innings had been built from opening performances from Matthews (20) and Rashada Williams (30), Shemaine Campbelle (22) then coming it third to provide another good display.

Image: Rashada Williams put in a good performance with the bat to save the innings for the West Indies

Cameo's from Chinelle Henry (11) and Shabika Gajnabi (13) then proved vital as the West Indies looked to pass the century mark, the bowling prowess of Nida Dar (2-13) continuously stopping them in their tracks.

Despite some solid displays from Pakistan, West Indies held their nerve at the end, with Pakistan's loss handing England a passage into the semi-finals.

What they said

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof: "Of course it was hurtful for everyone and a very close match.

"Of course, important match for us (against England).

"I think we have played good cricket throughout and we will try to continue that."

What's Next?

England Women

Pakistan Women Tuesday 21st February 12:30pm

England will now face Pakistan in Cape Town on Tuesday while India play Ireland - who have already been eliminated - on Monday.

All three matches start at 1pm and are live on Sky Sports Cricket, with the semi-finals taking place in Cape Town on Thursday and Friday.