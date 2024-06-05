T20 World Cup: Australia overcome Oman after early wickets; Uganda beat Papua New Guinea for historic win

Australia overcame losing two early wickets to start their T20 World Cup campaign with a strong win over Oman in Barbados, while Uganda beat Papua New Guinea for their first T20 World Cup win.

ODI World Cup winners Australia batted first after Oman won the toss, with the associate nation claiming the big wickets of Travis Head (12) and captain Mitch Marsh (14).

The very next ball, Mehran Khan took the wicket of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, with the fast bowler on a hat-trick.

However it was not to be, with David Warner (56) and Marcus Stoinis (67 not out) building a strong partnership and guiding Australia to 164-5 after 20 overs.

Oman faced the daunting Australian bowling attack and it did not take long for them to strike, with Mitchell Starc claiming a wicket in the first over.

The minnow cricketing nation however put up a respectable total of 125-9 with Ayan Khan top scoring with 36.

Australia will take on England in their next match in Barbados on Saturday from 6pm, while Oman will face Scotland on Sunday in Antigua, also from 6pm.

Uganda make T20 World Cup history with win vs Papua New Guinea

Uganda recorded their first T20 World Cup win in a low-scoring affair against Papua New Guinea in Guyana.

Papua New Guinea took to the crease first but did not start well, with their opening three batters combining for just six runs.

Image: Uganda made history by registering their first ever T20 World Cup success, defeating Papua New Guinea in Guyana

It did not get much better from there with all of Uganda's bowlers taking a wicket and the top scorer for Papua New Guinea being Hiri Hiri with 15.

They were all out after 19 overs for just 77.

Uganda took to the crease and found similar struggles, with only two players scoring more than 10. One of those was Riazat Ali Shah who became the hero for the African nation, scoring 33 to anchor their innings.

The side reached the total after 18 overs with three wickets in hand. Uganda will take on West Indies next while Papua New Guinea will face Afghanistan.

What's next?

Australia's next meeting is with England on Saturday (6pm) in Barbados is one of four matches on the day, with Oman facing Scotland - whose Group B opener against England was abandoned due to rain - in Antigua on Sunday (6pm).

Uganda's second Group B fixture is against West Indies in Guyana on Sunday (1.30am), while Papua New Guinea next tackle Afghanistan in Trinidad and Tobago in Group D on Friday June 14 (1.30am).

