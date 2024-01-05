ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024: Fixtures, schedule and start times with all matches live on Sky Sports

The Men's T20 World Cup takes place in West Indies and the United States of America this June, with England returning as defending champions for an event expanded to 20 teams.

Teams will be divided into four groups of five, with Ireland in Group A and both England and Scotland in Group B, with the top two from each then advancing to the Super 8 stage.

The Super 8s will feature two pools of four with the top two making the semi-finals, ahead of the final in Barbados on June 29, with all matches from the four-week tournament exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Group stage

Group A - India, Pakistan, Ireland , Canada, USA

, Canada, USA Group B - England , Australia, Namibia, Scotland , Oman

, Australia, Namibia, , Oman Group C - New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D - South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the 2022 T20 World Cup final, where England beat Pakistan by five wickets at the MCG to become dual white-ball world champions

Timings TBC

Saturday June 1

Group A - USA vs Canada (Dallas)

Sunday June 2

Group C - West Indies vs Papua New Guinea (Guyana)

Group B - Namibia vs Oman (Barbados)

Monday June 3

Group D - Sri Lanka vs South Africa (New York)

Group C - Afghanistan vs Uganda (Guyana)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Uganda's cricket team celebrated in style after qualifying for the Men's T20 World Cup for the first time in their history

Tuesday June 4

Group B - England vs Scotland (Barbados)

Group D - Netherlands vs Nepal (Dallas)

Wednesday June 5

Group A - India vs Ireland (New York)

Group C - Papua New Guinea vs Uganda (Guyana)

Group B - Australia vs Oman (Barbados)

Thursday June 6

Group A - USA vs Pakistan (Dallas)

Group B - Namibia vs Scotland (Barbados)

Friday June 7

Group A - Canada vs Ireland (New York)

Group C - New Zealand vs Afghanistan (Guyana)

Group D - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dallas)

Saturday June 8

Group D - Netherlands vs South Africa (New York)

Group B - Australia vs England (Barbados)

Image: England beat Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup trophy in Melbourne in 2022

Sunday June 9

Group A - India vs Pakistan (New York)

Group B - Oman vs Scotland (Antigua and Barbuda)

Monday June 10

Group D - South Africa vs Bangladesh (New York)

Tuesday June 11

Group A - Pakistan vs Canada (New York)

Group D - Sri Lanka vs Nepal (Lauderhill)

Group B - Australia vs Namibia (Antigua and Barbuda)

Wednesday June 12

Group A - USA vs India (New York)

Group C - West Indies vs New Zealand (Trinidad and Tobago)

Thursday June 13

Group B - England vs Oman (Antigua and Barbuda)

Group D - Bangladesh vs Netherlands (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Group C - Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea (Trinidad and Tobago)

Friday June 14

Group A - USA vs Ireland (Lauderhill)

Group D - South Africa vs Nepal (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Group C - New Zealand vs Uganda (Trinidad and Tobago)

Saturday June 15

Group A - India vs Canada (Lauderhill)

Group B - Namibia vs England (Antigua and Barbuda)

Image: England's Ben Stokes hit the winning runs against Pakistan as they claimed the T20 World Cup title in Melbourne in 2022

Group B - Australia vs Scotland (Saint Luca)

Sunday June 16

Group A - Pakistan vs Ireland (Lauderhill)

Group D - Bangladesh vs Nepal (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Group D - Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (Saint Lucia)

Monday June 17

Group C - New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea (Saint Lucia)

Group C - West Indies vs Afghanistan (Saint Lucia)

Super 8s

The top two from each of the four groups qualify for the Super 8s. The teams are then split into two further groups of four, with the top two from both then progressing to the semi-finals.

Group 1 - Group A winners (A1), Group B runners-up (B2), Group C winners (C1), Group D runners-up (D2)

Group 2 - Group A runners-up (A2), Group B winners (B1), Group C runners-up (C2), Group D winners (D1)

Wednesday June 19

Group 2 - A2 vs D1 (Antigua and Barbuda)

Group 2 - B1 vs C2 (Saint Lucia)

Thursday June 20

Group 1 - C1 vs A1 (Barbados)

Group 1 - B2 vs D2 (Antigua and Barbuda)

Friday June 21

Group 2 - B1 vs D1 (Saint Lucia)

Group 2 - A2 vs C2 (Barbados)

Saturday June 22

Group 1 - A1 vs D2 (Antigua and Barbuda)

Group 1 - C1 vs B2 (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Sunday June 23

Group 2 - A2 vs B1 (Barbados)

Group 2 - C2 vs D1 (Antigua and Barbuda)

Monday June 24

Group 1 - B2 vs A1 (Saint Lucia)

Group 1 - C1 vs D2 (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines)

Knockout stages

Wednesday June 26

Semi-final - Winner of Group 1 vs Runner-up of Group 2 (Guyana)

Thursday June 27

Semi-final - Winner of Group 2 vs Runner-up of Group 1 (Trinidad)

Saturday June 29

Final (Barbados)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment England became dual white-ball world champions after overcoming Pakistan by five wickets to win the T20 World Cup at the MCG

How did teams qualify?

West Indies and USA earned automatic entry by being hosts, with the latter to now play in the tournament for the first time, while England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands and Sri Lanka secured their places by finishing in the top eight of the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

Afghanistan and Bangladesh were then included after being the next two highest teams in the T20I rankings, with every other spot determined by regional qualifiers. Ireland and Scotland came through the European section and Papua New Guinea emerged from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

Canada - who will also make their tournament debut - progressed through the Americas Qualifier, while Nepal and Oman are the Asian qualifiers, with Namibia and Uganda coming through the African Qualifier to complete the line-up.

Watch the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup this June live on Sky Sports. Stream the best sport with NOW.