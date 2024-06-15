England beat Namibia in rain-hit T20 World Cup match but now need Australia win over Scotland to make Super 8s

England beat the weather and Namibia at the T20 World Cup and are now sweating on the result of Scotland vs Australia to find out whether they reach the Super 8s.

The defending champions are up to second in Group B, ahead of Scotland on net run-rate, after a comfortable 41-run triumph on DLS in a game reduced to 10-overs a side by rain, and they will advance if already-qualified table-toppers Australia win in St Lucia in the early hours of Sunday (1.30am UK and Ireland).

However, a Scotland victory or a washout will see the associate nation through at England's expense and condemn Jos Buttler's team to a second first-round exit in as many World Cups, after their dismal 50-over title defence in India last autumn.

Score summary - Namibia vs England England 122-5 from 10 overs: Harry Brook (47no off 20), Jonny Bairstow (31 off 18), Moeen Ali (16 off 6), Liam Livingstone (13no off 4); Ruben Trumpelmann (2-31), David Wiese (1-6) Namibia 84-3 from 10 overs: Michael van Lingen (33 off 29), David Wiese (27 off 12); Jofra Archer (1-15), Chris Jordan (1-19)

England have fought back excellently at the T20 World Cup since an opening rain-off against Scotland in Barbados was followed by a 36-run loss to Australia at the same venue.

The 2022 winners routed Oman for 47 in Antigua on Thursday before sprinting to victory in just 19 balls to take their net-run rate above Scotland's and were ruthless against Namibia at North Sound on Saturday once the wet weather that delayed the game by three-and-a-half hours and threatened an abandonment - a result that would have eliminated England - cleared.

Buttler (0) and Phil Salt (11) fell early as England slipped to 13-2 but Harry Brook (47 off 20) and Jonny Bairstow (31 off 18) clubbed 56 from 30 balls in partnership before Moeen Ali (16no off six) and Liam Livingstone (13 off four) chipped in with cameos - Livingstone nailing his first two deliveries for six in the final over.

Namibia, whose target was adjusted to 126 with the match originally 11-overs-a-side before a second short rain delay trimmed an over off, could make only 84-3 in reply, although David Wiese (27 off 12) had some fun, cracking England leg-spinner Adil Rashid for back-to-back sixes, in what is set to be his final appearance for his country.

Wiese had earlier impressed with the ball, recording figures of 1-6 from two overs at the start of England's knock and having Salt caught behind off a knuckleball, while Ruben Trumpelmann (2-31) bowled Buttler with a vicious in-swinger.

England's middle order fired, though, and their bowlers then proved tough to get away, save for Rashid's over Wiese tonked for 20, with Jofra Archer taking 1-15 from two overs and Chris Jordan 1-19.

All eyes on St Lucia as Australia play Scotland

Whoever progresses out of England and Scotland will join co-hosts West Indies and USA plus South Africa in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

Australia will compete in Group 1, alongside India, Afghanistan and one of Bangladesh or Netherlands.

New Zealand and Pakistan are the highest-profile casualties so far, with England now hoping to avoid the same fate as they keep their fingers crossed for an Australia victory over Scotland in Gros Islet.

After Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood had teased manipulating the result to knock England out if the chance arose, team-mate Pat Cummins insisted those comments were tongue in cheek and that the side would never consider such a thing, saying: "I think you are trying your best every time and if you are not, that's probably against the spirit of cricket."

England quick Mark Wood is certain Australia will give their all, saying: "I'm absolutely confident they'll play the game their hardest, that's the Australian way. They'll play hard and fair and try to get the win."

