USA through to T20 World Cup Super 8s; Ireland, Pakistan and Canada eliminated

USA have qualified for the Super 8s at the T20 World Cup after their game against Ireland in Florida was abandoned, with Ireland, Pakistan and Canada now eliminated.

Heavy rainfall caused by tropical storms had battered the Florida area and left the outfield unplayable with the game officially called off after a number of inspections.

The point tournament debutants USA earned for the washout takes them onto five points from four fixtures in Group A, a tally winless Ireland, as well as Pakistan and Canada, are unable to match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the USA's game against Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, as the Americans pulled off one of the tournament's greatest upsets

USA join table-toppers India in progressing from the pool, with the co-hosts to play South Africa, West Indies and either defending champions England or Scotland in Super 8s Group 2 next week.

USA beat Canada in their opening game and then stunned 2009 champions Pakistan in a Super Over to make it two wins from two, before pushing India during a seven-wicket defeat.

The Americans' progression into the Super 8s means they have also qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

T20 World Cup Super 8s pools Group 1 - India, Afghanistan, Australia, TBC

- India, Afghanistan, Australia, TBC Group 2 - South Africa, USA, TBC, TBC

Pakistan followed the shock loss to USA with a six-run reverse against India and, although victory over Canada on Tuesday kept them in the mix, the USA-Ireland washout has now cost them.

Ireland suffered an eight-wicket thrashing against India before a 12-run loss to Canada left them needing to win their remaining two games to have a chance of making the second round.

Paul Stirling's side will now look to chalk up their first win of the tournament when they finish off against Pakistan in Florida on Sunday (4pm), with India concluding their group campaign against Canada at the same venue on Saturday (3.30pm).

Image: Ireland are now out of the T20 World Cup

India will head into Super 8s Group 1, joining 2021 champions Australia and Afghanistan as well as one of Bangladesh, or Netherlands, with the latter two sides still in the running to advance from Group D.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.