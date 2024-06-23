T20 World Cup: England obliterate USA to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals in style

England beat the USA with brutal efficiency to guarantee themselves a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

England were set a target of 116 after winning the toss and bowling first, dismissing their opponents for just 115.

They did that in rapid time, winning by 10 wickets as captain Jos Buttler dominated with bat in hand, scoring an unbeaten 83 off 38 balls as England needed just 9.4 overs to reach 117-0 and secure victory.

Earlier, Chris Jordan was the headline act for the bowlers, taking four wickets in five balls in the final over of the USA's innings including a first hat-trick in England men's T20 internationals as he claimed figures of 4-10.

How England reached semi-finals in style

England came into their final match of the Super 8s phase in Barbados ideally needing a big win to give them the best hope of reaching the last four. A seven-run defeat by South Africa in St Lucia on Friday had followed an eight-wicket win over co-hosts West Indies on Wednesday to leave them on two points from a possible four.

Buttler led from the front to close out a great all-round team performance with an even better finish a he struck five sixes in one over to take England within sight of victory.

The stage had been set for the batters after USA were bowled out for 115 in 18.5 overs.

It was the first time England and USA had met in any format and soon England's bowlers had the American batters contained.

They claimed the early wicket of opener Andries Gous, who struck a Reece Topley delivery into the waiting hands of Phil Salt at deep square leg, scoring just eight runs off five balls.

Just as the USA began to rack up some boundaries and look like they might be able to threaten, their efforts were ruthlessly snuffed out.

Opener Steven Taylor was dismissed for 12 when Moeen Ali leapt through the air to catch him at backward point off Sam Curran.

Adil Rashid gave the Americans few scoring opportunities and calmly took out captain Aaron Jones, before Nitish Kumar also fell to his bowling as his impressive tournament continued with 2-13 from his four overs.

Milind Kumar pulled a ball from Liam Livingstone high into the air which Buttler had plenty of time to position himself under to take the catch with the gloves.

American wickets soon began to tumble thick and fast. Harmeet Singh was dropped twice, before Curran's bowling saw him caught by Jordan.

That left the USA on 115-6 at the start of the 19th over, but they would not score another run as Jordan tore through their tail in the next five balls.

Corey Anderson's resistance came to its conclusion as Harry Brook caught him at long-off for 29 off 28 balls.

Jordan then bowled Muhammad Ali-Khan for a duck two balls later, Nosthush Kenjige was dispatched first ball, plum leg before and with a hat-trick in the offing, Jordan stepped up to take out Saurabh Netravalkar's middle stump in style.

Led by Buttler, England's opening partnership then went into overdrive to secure their team's utterly dominant 10-wicket victory as his partner Salt also finished unbeaten at the other end on 25 off 21 balls.

What they said:

England captain Jos Buttler:

"Topping the group and net run-rate was in my mind.

"Adil and Livingstone in tandem caused pressure and created wickets.

"Credit to Livvy for being ready and taking it on.

"I think we've got great options for our team. We chose Jordan because we wanted all-round capabilities and he executed that fantastically. A World Cup hat-trick is a great effort.

"It was important to look after my own game as well. I'm still one of 11 and have to go my job."

USA captain Aaron Jones:

"A hard game to take in.

"We weren't as disciplined as we should be, similar to the last game, it's something we need to talk about.

"We didn't have a good last two games, something to talk about for sure. That's the way it goes sometimes.

"Wicket was a bit sticky. Adil Rashid is a very good bowler, he bowls tight as well. We'll come harder going forward, for sure.

"Buttler is very good and really experienced. Got on top of the ball from early.

"This is our first World Cup, a lot of people didn't think we'd be playing against the big boys.

"Getting the American public into cricket is something we've been talking about, getting a lot of calls and messages and a lot more support after this World Cup."

What's next?

South Africa travel to Antigua to face co-hosts West Indies on Monday (1.30am) to decide the final shape of England's group.

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.