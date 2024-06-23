England 1st innings
Total
112 for 0, from 9.2 overs.
Batting
- Salt not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Buttler (c, wk) not out; 79 runs, 37 balls, 5 fours, 7 sixes, and a strike rate of 213.51
Extras
9 from 1 noballs, 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bairstow
- Brook
- Ali
- Livingstone
- Curran
- Rashid
- Jordan
- Archer
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Netravalkar: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Harmeet Singh: 2overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 18.00.
- Kenjige: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.
- Ali Khan: 2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
- van Schalkwyk: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Match referee: David Boon
- Reserve umpire: Allahudien Paleker