Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eight / Bridgetown

USA 115. England are batting, 112 for 0, from 9.2 overs.

England need 4 runs to win from 10.4 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

112 for 0, from 9.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  2. Buttler (c, wk) not out; 79 runs, 37 balls, 5 fours, 7 sixes, and a strike rate of 213.51

Extras

9 from 1 noballs, 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bairstow
  • Brook
  • Ali
  • Livingstone
  • Curran
  • Rashid
  • Jordan
  • Archer
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Netravalkar: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  2. Harmeet Singh: 2overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 18.00.
  3. Kenjige: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.50.
  4. Ali Khan: 2overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
  5. van Schalkwyk: 1.2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Match referee: David Boon
  • Reserve umpire: Allahudien Paleker