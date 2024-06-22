T20 World Cup: Shai Hope rescues West Indies in win over USA

West Indies revived their fortunes as their nine-wicket run over the co-hosts USA put them second in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

West Indies needed a win and a bump in the net run rate, and took control after the USA were bowled out for 128.

A rain delay failed to dampen their spirits with Barbadian off-spinner Roston Chase took 3-19 and pace bowler Andre Russell was 3-31.

It took West Indies just 10.5 overs to overhaul the co-hosts, with Shai Hope thumping eight sixes and four boundaries, and Nicholas Pooran stroking 27 from 12 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player West Indies revived their fortunes as their nine-wicket run over the co-hosts USA put them second in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

"Credit has to be given to the boys, we set out to achieve a goal and we did," said West Indies skipper Rovman Powell.

The Americans started well, with Andries Gous handling pace bowlers Obed McCoy and Alzarri Joseph conceding 12 and 15 respectively.

Gous was lucky to survive a dropped chance by Joseph, only to be caught by Hope for 29, with three fours and a six to his name.

Chase was responsible for bowling out the USA's dangerous skipper Aaron Jones for 11, and from there, the co-hosts struggled.

Hope's attacking play saw him reach his half-century in 28 balls, with four sixes and four boundaries, to the delight of the Barbadian crowd.

"To do it at home is a great feeling, with my parents and my friends watching," said Hope.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England and South Africa put on a show in the field during their Super 8s clash at the T20 World Cup with plenty of diving catches and one incredible run out!

"This is my favourite place to play cricket. It's our destiny and our goal to win the World Cup."

What next?

West Indies face South Africa on Monday (1.30am UK and Ireland), while hosts USA face England on Sunday (3.30pm UK and Ireland).

Catch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.