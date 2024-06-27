South Africa reach first Men's T20 World Cup final after skittling Afghanistan for 56 on tricky pitch in Trinidad

South Africa dismantled Afghanistan for just 56 on a difficult pitch as they stormed into their first Men's T20 World Cup final with a nine-wicket win in Trinidad.

The Proteas had lost all seven of their previous World Cup semi-finals across the T20 and 50-over events but are now one victory away from a maiden trophy after an eighth win out of eight at this year's competition.

Aiden Markram's side - who now face England or India in Barbados on Saturday - rolled Afghanistan in 11.5 overs on a surface offering extreme bounce and ample seam movement with Azmatullah Omarzai (10) the only batter to make double figures as the first-time semi-finalist were demolished for their lowest T20I score.

Image: Ibrahim Zadran was bowled by South Africa's Kagiso Rabada as Afghanistan were rolled for their lowest T20I score of 56

Pacemen Marco Jansen (3-16), Anrich Nortje (2-7) and Kagiso Rabada (2-14) razed the Afghanistan top order - Rashid Khan's side were 28-6 in 6.3 overs after electing to bat - before spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (3-6) polished off the lower order.

South Africa reached their target in 8.5 overs as Reeza Hendricks (29no off 25) followed a hooked six off Azmatullah with the match-clinching four down the ground as he took his stand with Markram (23no off 21) to an unbroken 55 off 43 deliveries.

Score summary - South Africa vs Afghanistan Afghanistan 56 all out in 11.5 overs: Tabraiz Shamsi (3-6), Marco Jansen (3-16), Anrich Nortje (2-7), Kagiso Rabada (2-14); Azmatullah Omarzai (10) South Africa 60-1 in 8.5 overs: Reeza Hendricks (29no off 25), Aiden Markram (23no off 21); Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-11)

Quinton de Kock (5), bowled by Afghanistan quick Fazalhaq Farooqi's in-swinger in the second over after being struck on the body by Naveen-ul-Haq in the first, was the only Proteas player to be dismissed in the chase.

But Markram and Hendricks still had to deal with deliveries flying through dangerously high as well as scuttling through low before securing South Africa's landmark victory.

Markram's men will now become the first side to win the T20 World Cup having come through the tournament unbeaten if they see off England or India in Bridgetown this weekend, with the second semi-final in Guyana from 3.30pm on Thursday.

Afghanistan - who finished ahead of Australia in Super 8s Group 1 to reach the semi-finals - were simply blown away by South Africa on the sketchy surface, losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) to the sixth ball of the match as the opener edged Jansen behind.

Jansen bowled Gulbadin Naib (9) with a nip-backer in the third over, while Rabada then castled Ibrahim Zadran (2) and Mohammad Nabi (0) in the fourth before Jane struck again in the fifth when Nangeyalia Kharote (2) gloved a short ball down the leg-side.

Top-scorer Azmatullah hold out at deep cover off Nortje in the seventh but South Africa had to wait another three overs for their next breakthrough as Rashid (8) and Karim Janat (8) added 22 from 18 deliveries in partnership.

However, Shamsi took two wickets in three balls in the 10th, removing Janat and Noor Ahmad (0) lbw, before Nortje knocked Rashid's off stump out of the ground in the 11th and Naveen (2) was then lbw to Shamsi on the sweep from the fifth ball of the 12th.

South Africa's men will now hope to go one better than their women's team, who were beaten in the final of the 2023 T20 World Cup by Australia.

'Conditions didn't let Afghanistan do better'

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan:

"It was a tough, tough match for us as a team. We might have done a bit better than that, but the conditions didn't let us. That's what T20 is about, you've got to be ready for any situation. They bowled exceptionally well, we couldn't bat well."

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram:

"It feels good. It's not really the captain that gets you to this stage of the competition, it's a massive squad effort and people behind the scenes. I'm chuffed we have one more crack at winning a trophy."

