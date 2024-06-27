Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
23 for 5, from 5.1 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) c Hendricks b Jansen; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Ibrahim Zadran b Rabada; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- Gulbadin Naib b Jansen; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
- Azmatullah Omarzai not out; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Mohammad Nabi b Rabada; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Nangeyalia Kharote c de Kock b Jansen; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Karim Janat not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rashid Khan
- Noor Ahmad
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fall of Wickets
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 4 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Gulbadin Naib at 16 for 2, from 2.3 overs
- Ibrahim Zadran at 20 for 3, from 3.1 overs
- Mohammad Nabi at 20 for 4, from 3.4 overs
- Nangeyalia Kharote at 23 for 5, from 4.6 overs
Bowling
- Jansen: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
- Maharaj: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Rabada: 1.1overs, 1 maidens, 0 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza