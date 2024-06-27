 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Semi-Final / Tarouba

South Africa Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 23 for 5, from 5.1 overs.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

23 for 5, from 5.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) c Hendricks b Jansen; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Ibrahim Zadran b Rabada; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  3. Gulbadin Naib b Jansen; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
  4. Azmatullah Omarzai not out; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Mohammad Nabi b Rabada; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Nangeyalia Kharote c de Kock b Jansen; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  7. Karim Janat not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rashid Khan
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Naveen-ul-Haq
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fall of Wickets

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 4 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Gulbadin Naib at 16 for 2, from 2.3 overs
  • Ibrahim Zadran at 20 for 3, from 3.1 overs
  • Mohammad Nabi at 20 for 4, from 3.4 overs
  • Nangeyalia Kharote at 23 for 5, from 4.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Jansen: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  2. Maharaj: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  3. Rabada: 1.1overs, 1 maidens, 0 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba
  • Umpire: Nitin Menon
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Reserve umpire: Ahsan Raza