T20 World Cup: USA beat Pakistan in historic triumph after thrilling Super Over win

The USA caused a huge, historic shock in the T20 World Cup with a thrilling Super Over win over Pakistan in Texas.

The game went to the extra over after both sides made 159 in their 20 overs at Grand Prairie Stadium, with tournament co-hosts and debutants USA scoring 14 in the final over to tie Pakistan's total.

Batting first in the Super Over, the USA then ramped up the pressure on their opponents by making 18 for one, with Aaron Jones on 11 before being run out and seven runs coming via extras.

Iftikhar Ahmed then took Pakistan to five for none off three balls before he was brilliantly caught by Nitish Kumar close to the boundary and USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar restricted them to 13 for one.

Image: The scorecard in full on a historic day for cricket in the USA

Having already beaten Canada in their opener last Sunday by seven wickets, Group A leaders USA now have a great chance of making the Super 8 round. The top two the four groups progress to the last eight.

Image: How it stands in the Group A table

USA captain Monank Patel, who won the official player of the match award, described the result as a "big achievement".

"Beating Pakistan, and playing for the first time, the way we played today I'm really proud of the boys," he said.

USA's Steven Taylor surprises Pakistan with a stunning catch to claim the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan at the ICC T20 World Cup

"It was a complete team effort from first ball until the last ball. Winning the toss, we made sure that we utilised the conditions and credit to the bowlers.

"They kept them under 160 and we knew that 160 was chaseable target."

USA's Nitish Kumar takes a brilliant catch in his team's super over against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

How the USA got to the Super Over amid Pakistan fight back

In their regulation innings, Pakistan made a slow start, recovering from 26 for three in the fifth over to reach 159 for seven.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit two sixes in his 43-ball 44, Shadab Khan struck 40 off 25 deliveries and number eight Shaheen Afridi plundered 23 not out off 16.

The USA appeared to be cruising in reply, as they reached 104 for one in the 14th over.

Skipper Patel's 38-ball 50 and Andries Gous' 35 off 26 deliveries left them needing 56 to win off 44 balls.

But after Monank was dismissed in the 15th over it needed a six from Jones off the third last ball and a four from Kumar off the final delivery to tie the match and force the Super Over.

In one of the most storied rivalries in cricket, Pakistan next meet India meet in Group A of the Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, with the match getting under way at 3.30pm UK and Ireland time. Build-up on Sky Sports Cricket begins at 3pm.

The USA's next match is also against India, at the same New York venue, on Wednesday June 12 at 3.30pm.

