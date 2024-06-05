India vs Pakistan at T20 World Cup: When is the match? What time does it start? Where is it being played?

All eyes will be on India vs Pakistan this weekend with the latest instalment in a storied cricketing rivalry taking place in New York, live on Sky Sports. Here is all you need to know…

When is it?

India and Pakistan meet in Group A of the Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, with the match getting under way at 3.30pm UK and Ireland time. Build-up on Sky Sports Cricket begins at 3pm.

Where is it?

The game takes place at Nassau International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, New York, with India and Pakistan playing all of their group matches at venues in the United States of America.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from India's opening game at the 2024 T20 World Cup as they beat Ireland by eight wickets

How can I follow the action?

You can watch every ball live on Sky Sports Cricket or with NOW. If you are out and about, follow the latest score, match updates and the best video with a live blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Which side is expected to win?

India will be the bookies' tip, having won six of their seven completed matches against Pakistan across all T20 World Cups, including during the previous tournament in Australia in 2022.

Wasn't that when Virat Kohli played a match-winning innings?

It sure was, with Kohli's unbeaten 82 from 53 deliveries seeing India reach their target of 160 off the final ball of the game in a quite extraordinary finish, with his team having been 31-4 after 6.1 overs and then still needing 48 from the final 18 balls at a spellbound Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Virat Kohli's batting masterclass against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG.

Sounds dramatic - tell me more

In the 18th over, Kohli pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for two leg-side fours and drove another over extra-cover, helping India cut the requirement to 31 from 12 balls, while he then smoked successive sixes off Haris Rauf at the end of the 19th - first with a sumptuous strike over the bowler's head, then with a majestic flick over fine leg - as the ask became 16 from six deliveries.

Then what happened?

It all kicked off! Hardik Pandya was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz from the first ball of the final over, snapping a stand of 117 with Kohli, and Pakistan became big favourites when India could only muster three runs combined across the next two deliveries. The target was now 13 from three…

So what was the late twist?

Nawaz losing his radar. The spinner sent down a full toss that Kohli swatted for six and to make matters worse the delivery was called a no-ball on height grounds, so India picked up seven runs. A frazzled Nawaz delivered a wide next ball, while India then scampered for three after Nawaz bowled Kohli off the free hit and the ball deflected down to deep third. Two off two needed now…

Image: Kohli played the starring role when India beat Pakistan in Australia two years ago

And then what?

More drama. Nawaz had friend of Sky Sports Dinesh Karthik stumped from the fifth ball of the over to drag Pakistan back into the game, only to then bowl another wide, this time down the leg-side, to leave the scores tied with one delivery remaining. Ravichandran Ashwin proceeded to chip the final ball over mid-on for a single to clinch a famous India win and break Pakistan hearts.

Poor old Pakistan! Do they ever beat India in World Cups?

Just the once across the 50-over and 20-over versions. In the longer white-ball format they have eight defeats from eight after last year's horror show in Ahmedabad, in which they shipped their final eight wickets for just 36 runs to tumble from 155-2 to 191 all out in a game they lost by seven wickets.

Image: Pakistan have only beaten India once across 50-over and 20-over World Cups

So when did this win happen?

The sole Pakistan success against India in World Cups came in the UAE in 2021 and, boy, was it a big one - Babar Azam's men triumphing by 10 wickets in the group stage of that year's T20 showpiece. India were restricted to 151-7 in Dubai before Babar (68no) and Mohammad Rizwan (79no) took Pakistan past that total with 13 balls to spare. The boys in green would love a repeat on Sunday.

Watch India vs Pakistan at the Men's T20 World Cup, in New York, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday. Build-up begins at 3pm ahead of the first ball at 3.30pm.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.