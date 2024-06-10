T20 World Cup: South Africa hold off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten

Spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a six-run, two-wicket final over as South Africa held off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten in the T20 World Cup on Monday.

Bangladesh needed 11 from the last six deliveries for victory, then needed six off the last two balls.

Mahmudullah came within a couple of feet of getting those runs with just one blow, but he was caught at long-on by Aiden Markram after heaving a full toss down the ground.

Taskin Ahmed came to the crease and faced the final delivery, another full toss by Maharaj. Ahmed swung and managed only one run as Bangladesh finished on 109-7 in pursuit of South Africa's 113-6.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

On a typically tough batting pitch at Nassau County Stadium, South Africa got to that target thanks to a 79-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29).

Maharaj finished with 3-27 in four overs as Bangladesh replied, while Kagiso Rabada (2-19) and Anrich Nortje (2-17) also bowled well.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

South Africa stayed top of Group D with a third win and are in pole position to secure a Super 8 spot.

Bangladesh's first loss in two matches keeps them in second place.

What they said

South Africa captain Aiden Markram...

"You're always pretty nervous in the final over in a game like that. Sometimes you get on the right side, sometimes not, but it's very entertaining.

"[delivery No] 19.5 could've gone anywhere, could've gone two more metres. Depends on the situation, you want to drag the game.

"Seamers were bowling well, anything could happen in the last over. We're putting Klaasen and Miller under pressure but they've been great. Fantastic for Klaasy to get back in form."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto...

"This is the match we should have won, we nearly did but the last couple of overs they bowled well. It can happen in cricket.

On leg-spinner Rishad Hossain: "Rishad is very good, he's bowled well in the last two games and in practice.

"We've struggled with leg-spin in 10-15 years but hope he goes far. Wherever we play, we get a lot of support. Hope it's the same in the West Indies."

What's Next?

There is just one game taking place on Tuesday June 11, with Pakistan searching for their first win against Canada, which is live from 3.30pm on Sky Sports.

Sri Lanka also take on Nepal from 12.30am, live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.