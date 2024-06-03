Men's T20 World Cup: Namibia seal victory in Super Over against Oman

Namibia defeated Oman in a Super Over victory in their T20 World Cup opener, with David Wiese starring with bat and ball.

The game was forced to the extra over after both sides made 109, Namibia smashing 21 from their six balls with Wiese hitting a six and a four, captain Gerhard Erasmus adding two fours also.

After performing with the bat, Wiese took the ball and sealed the game for Namibia as he grabbed a wicket while conceding just 10 runs.

Oman had a nightmare start to their regulation innings, losing two wickets in the first two balls from Ruben Trumpelmann at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Solid middle-order batting from Khalid Kail and Zeeshan Maqsood helped them to 109 all out in the final over.

Namibia looked on course for an easy chase at 73-3 after 14 overs, but a collapse set up the exciting Super Over.

Jan Frylink anchored the innings with 45 off 48 balls, but he was one of two wickets to fall in the final over, leaving Wiese needing two runs off the final ball.

Image: Jan Frylink's 45 runs were the main contribution in the regulation innings for Namibia

A leg bye and a missed shy at the stump set up the final over.

Erasmus said his batters needed to be more accountable in the momentum-shifting moments.

"It was a tough one on a tough wicket like that," he said, noting that the Super Over took all the pressure off.

"We haven't had one in a competition game. It was great to be part of. Winning a close game early breaks the duck and brings you into the tournament."

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas agreed it was a draining, exciting game. "Some days it is your day, some days it goes the opposite way," he said.

Oman will face Australia in their next match while Namibia will tackle Scotland.

What's next?

England open up against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday (3.30pm first ball) with Ireland playing India in New York on Wednesday (also 3.30pm).

