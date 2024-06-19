USA vs South Africa: Andries Gous's unbeaten 80 in vain as co-hosts beaten in first Super 8s game

South Africa held off a late threat from co-hosts USA as they completed a nervy 18-run victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua to kick off the Super 8s stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Chasing 195 for victory, USA's Andries Gous (73) made a spectacular 33-ball fifty to give his side hope of pulling off another famous victory, smashing three sixes in the 18th over to slash their required total to 28 from 12 balls.

However, the South African-born Gous was unable to get his side over the line after some tight bowling from Kagiso Rabada (3-18) and Anrich Nortje (1-37) at the death held them to 176-6.

Image: South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (L) celebrates the dismissal of USA's Harmeet Singh

Earlier, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock (74) smashed seven boundaries and five sixes during his outing, hitting his highest score of the tournament as he shared a terrific second-wicket partnership worth 110 runs alongside his captain Aiden Markram (46).

Heinrich Klaasen (36no) and Tristan Stubbs (20no) shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership to trouble the co-hosts even further and help South Africa post 194-4.

USA’s left-arm bowler Saurabh Netravalkar (2-21), who bowled the famous Super Over during their historic victory against Pakistan, and spinner Harmeet Singh (2-24) both picked up two wickets apiece but were unable to fully eliminate the threat of South Africa's big hitters.

The victory means South Africa move to the top of Group 2 with two points with USA behind in second place.

USA showcase underdog brilliance

Gous shared a brilliant sixth-wicket partnership with Harmeet Singh worth 91-runs as the USA punished South Africa’s bowlers and pulled their side from a worrying 76-5 to a commendable 176-6.

The co-hosts showed clear intent to chase down South Africa’s total when opener Steven Taylor (24) dispatched the first ball of the innings past backward point for four.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada removed Taylor with a back-of-a-length delivery that was caught at mid-off by Klaasen, before he struck again in his following over to dismiss Nitish Kumar (8) and leave USA 53-2 by the end of the powerplay.

USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones was removed for a duck after he edged behind to De Kock, whilst Anrich Nortje crushed Corey Anderson’s (12) leg stump with a brillant fuller ball.

Tabraiz Shamsi (1-50) made an immediate impact by trapping Shayan Jahangir (3) lbw to leave USA on 76-5 but brave and bold batting from Gous saw the co-hosts edge close to the victory line.

Gous smashed five boundaries and the same amount of sixes as he dragged his side to 167 but the wicket of Harmeet Singh (38), who worked a full toss from Rabada to mid-wicket where he was caught, stunted USA’s flow.

Needing 26 runs from the final over, a win was still possible but after Gous and Jasdeep only managed two singles and Nortje bowled a dot ball, victory was all but South Africa's.

De Kock shines for South Africa

Earlier, South Africa motored to 56-1 by the end of the powerplay as their top order batters made a welcome return to form with De Kock hitting seamer Jasdeep Singh (0-36) for three consecutives sixes in the fourth over.

Netravalkar made an early breakthrough after Reeza Hendricks (11) top-edged to mid-off where he was caught by Corey Anderson in the third over. However, it wasn’t until the 13th over that the co-hosts struck again which allowed the Proteas to build from 16-1 to 126-1.

USA’s bowlers struggled to find answers to the fluent batting produced from Markram and De Kock with the latter scoring a 26-ball half-century after sweeping Harmeet to deep backward square leg.

Harmeet got his revenge when he took two wickets in the same amount of balls, including the prized scalp of De Kock who was caught at cow corner by Shayan Jahangir.

David Miller (0) was caught and bowled for a golden duck by Harmeet to leave South Africa on 126-3 and offer the associates some reprieve.

Netravalkar eliminated the threat of Markram who smashed a full and wide ball to backward point but was unable to beat a brilliant diving catch from Ali-Khan leaving South Africa 141-4.

Heinrich Klaasen (36no) and Tristan Stubbs (20no) shared an unbeaten 53-run partnership at the death to trouble the co-hosts even further with the latter signing off South Africa’s innings in style with a scoop shot over Gous’s head for four.

What's next?

South Africa head to Saint Lucia for their clash against defending champions England on Friday 21 June (3.30pm UK and Ireland), while USA go to Barbados for their meeting against co-hosts West Indies on Saturday 22 June (1.30pm UK and Ireland).

