India thrash Ireland by eight wickets in T20 World Cup after skittling opponents for just 97

India began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland in New York ahead of their blockbuster showdown against Pakistan this weekend.

India - looking for a second T20 World Cup title and first since the inaugural edition in 2007 - rolled Ireland for 96 in 16 overs on a bowler-friendly pitch, with Hardik Pandya claiming three wickets and Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh taking two each in a clinical display.

Virat Kohli, the leading run-scorer across all T20 World Cups, was dismissed for one in the run chase but skipper Rohit Sharma (52 off 37) went on to score a 36-ball fifty having been dropped on two by Andy Balbirnie at slip before he retired hurt with a shoulder injury.

Rishabh Pant (36no off 26) clinched India's dominant victory with 46 balls to spare when he reverse-scooped Barry McCarthy over deep third for six.

India will play Pakistan, live on Sky Sports, at the same venue on Sunday (3.30pm), a side they have beaten six times out of seven in completed T20 World Cup matches, including in the previous edition in Australia in 2022.

Ireland's next game is against Canada on Friday (3.30pm), also in New York, with Canada aiming to bounce back from an opening loss to co-hosts USA.

