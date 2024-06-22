Bangladesh vs India: Hardik Pandya's 50 helps complete comprehensive 50-run victory at T20 World Cup

Hardik Pandya smashed an unbeaten 50 to help India edge closer to a T20 World Cup semi-final spot after a convincing 50-run victory over Bangladesh in Antigua.

India continued their unbeaten run in the tournament after their bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 146-8 chasing 197 for victory on a bouncy pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Pandya (50no off 27) and Shivam Dube (34 off 24) shared an important 53-run stand in India's total of 196-5 as Bangladesh struggled against their flurry of boundaries having won the toss and elected to bowl.

Bangladesh lost their final four wickets for 36 runs as India's bowlers backed up their batting performance with Kuldeep Yadav (3-19) finishing on a three-for and Jasprit Bumrah (2-13) taking two.

Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan became the first bowler from any country to take 50 wickets in T20 World Cups after dismissing India's skipper Rohit Sharma (23).

The win takes India to the top of the Group 1 table with four points and in sight of a World Cup semi-final spot, while Bangladesh drop to fourth place. Rohit Sharma's side are searching for a first T20 World Cup success since winning the inaugural tournament in 2007.

More to follow...

What's next?

India come up against unbeaten Australia on Monday 24 June (3.30pm UK and Ireland), whilst Bangladesh face Afghanistan on Tuesday 25 June (1.30am UK and Ireland).

