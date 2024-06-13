T20 World Cup: Bangladesh primed to join South Africa in the Super 8s after defeating Netherlands

Bangladesh are primed to join South Africa in the Super 8s after defeating Netherlands by 25 runs in a crucial Twenty20 World Cup match delayed by a wet outfield.

Shakib Al-Hasan hit 64 as Bangladesh posted 159 after being put in, and although Netherlands looked in control of their pursuit with valuable contributions from Vikram Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Scott Edwards, they ultimately came up short to knock Sri Lanka out of the tournament.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Bangladesh made a poor start as Najmul Shanto (one) and Litton Das (one) both fell early before Tanzid Hasan (35) and Shakib rebuilt the innings before the former chipped Paul Van Meerkeren to Bas de Leede leaving them 71-3 after nine overs.

Towhid Hridoy fell for nine and Mahmudullah's 24 from 20 set a platform for Bangladesh to attack in the final overs.

Jaker Ali (14) and Shakib (64) added 26 from the final two overs to propel Bangladesh up to 159 at the halfway point.

Netherlands made a slow start in response but Singh provided the impetus, launching three sixes in his quickfire 26 from 15 to leave his side needing 86 from the final 10 overs.

Netherlands were in the driving seat when Engelbrecht (33 from 22) put his foot on the gas but he spooned Rishad Hossain to Hasan and De Leede followed in the same over with Netherlands still 49 runs short of their 160 target.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

And when Edwards (25 from 23) fell to Mustafizur Rahman their challenge was over to leave Bangladesh second in the Group behind South Africa.

What's Next?

Ireland face USA in Florida from 3.30pm on Friday, needing a win to keep their hopes of advancing from Group A alive.

Victory for the USA or a washout would take the co-hosts into the Super 8s, alongside already-qualified India, and knock out winless Ireland as well as Pakistan and Canada.

Watch every match from the T20 World Cup, including the final in Barbados on Saturday June 29, live on Sky Sports.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.