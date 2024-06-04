Men's T20 World Cup: Max O'Dowd and Tim Pringle star as Netherlands beat Nepal by six wickets

Max O'Dowd hit an unbeaten half-century to guide the Netherlands to a six-wicket victory over Nepal in their T20 World Cup opener in Dallas.

O'Dowd survived being dropped in the 18th over to see the Dutch over the line with eight balls to spare in a low-scoring Group D contest at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

Left-arm spinner Tim Pringle impressed with the new ball, taking 3-20 as Nepal were bowled out for 106.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel top-scored with 35 but his side struggled to build momentum and their innings ended hurriedly in the final over as Logan Van Beek (3-18) took two wickets in successive balls.

Image: Max O'Dowd's unbeaten 54 was the key knock as Netherlands powered to their target

Nepal's disciplined bowlers prevented the Netherlands from racing towards their target but any hopes of setting up a nervy finish ended when Paudel dropped O'Dowd in the deep off Sompal Kami.

The Dutch finished the job in the penultimate over with O'Dowd ending unbeaten on 54 from 48 deliveries with four fours and a six.

What they said

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards...

"Our bowlers were awesome up top. We got two or three wickets in the powerplay.

"All five of our bowlers were brilliant. Ideally we would have got the runs a little quicker, but it was great the way Max batted, and Bassie finished it off well.

"We've got to play consistent cricket right way through this tournament."

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel...

"The conditions while batting were really challenging. Netherlands bowled really well.

"We could have stretched it a little more and had more partnerships through the middle. I was moving laterally and using the crease to upset the bowlers. After the start I got I could have done better.

"As a bowling unit we did really well. The last catch that I dropped was very well and we didn't catch well. I want to thank the crowd. It felt like we were playing in Nepal. We are really grateful to them."

What's Next?

Wednesday's action sees India up against Ireland in New York, which is live on Sky Sports at 3.30pm.

