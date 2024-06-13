England destroy Oman at T20 World Cup with huge win significantly boosting hopes of reaching Super 8s

England maintained their hopes of reaching the second stage of the T20 World Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of Oman in Antigua significantly boosting their net run-rate in the battle for the second Super 8s spot from Group B.

Oman were razed for 47 in 13.2 overs - the fourth-lowest score in all T20 World Cups - as the pace of Mark Wood (3-12) and Jofra Archer (3-12) proved too hot to handle, and leg-spinner Adil Rashid (4-11) bewitched with his leg-spin.

England then romped to their tiny target in just 3.1 overs, with Phil Salt (12 off 3) crunching the first two balls of the innings for six and opening partner Jos Buttler creaming 24 not out off eight, including five boundaries in an over.

Score summary - England vs Oman Oman 47 all out in 13.2 overs: Adil Rashid (4-11), Mark Wood (3-12), Jofra Archer (3-12); Shoaib Khan (11) England 50-2 in 3.1 overs: Jos Buttler (24no off 8 balls), Phil Salt (12 off 3), Jonny Bairstow (8no off 2)

England's net run-rate is now superior to Scotland's and they will reach the Super 8s if they defeat Namibia in Antigua on Saturday and Scotland lose to already-qualified Australia in St Lucia hours later.

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has already hinted, seriously or in jest, that shenanigans could take place, saying it would be in his nation's "best interests" to eliminate England and end any chance of the sides meeting in the knockout stage.

A Scotland victory over Australia or that game in Gros Islet being rained off would guarantee England are dumped out.

England may ultimately be left to rue their washed-out opener against Scotland in Barbados and 36-run reverse against Australia at the same venue - the second of those results hinging largely on Australia plundering 70 runs in the first five overs as David Warner and Travis Head hammered Wood and Will Jacks over the short boundary.

But Buttler's team head into the weekend with progression still possible following a ruthless display against Oman, whose fourth defeat out of four ensures they will finish bottom of the pool.

Wood, flogged for 22 in a over by Australia on Saturday, bookended his first over versus Oman, the sixth of the match, with wickets and then bowled Ayaan Khan (1) in the eighth as he bagged his 50th T20I scalp in his 32nd match in the format.

Archer, who shared the new ball with the recalled Reece Topley, picked up the first two wickets, thanks to sharp low catches from Salt at cover and Jacks at backward point respectively.

Shoaib Khan (11) was the only Oman player to make double figures as Rashid ripped through the tail after first removing Khalid Kail (1) as the No 5 batter was stumped at the second attempt by Buttler.

Buttler then watched Salt smash the first two balls of the England reply over the extra-cover boundary and when his opening partner was bowled next ball and Jacks (5) departed towards the end of the second over, the skipper took charge.

Buttler thumped four fours and a six off Bilal Khan in the third over before Jonny Bairstow (8no off 2) hauled the winning boundary off Fayyaz Butt as England completed the chase in just 19 balls and gave their World Cup defence lift off.

Buttler: Another big game to come

England captain Jos Buttler on Sky Sports:

"The tone was set really well by the bowlers and they managed to pick up those early wickets, restrict them, and knock them off, so job done today and now we've got another big game in two days' time.

"They bowled brilliantly. There was that extra bounce and Topley with his height and Archer with that high release point as well, so really challenging bowlers on that surface, but I thought they bowled a really good line and length.

"We told [the batters] then to be ultra-positive. We spoke in the lead-up to this. We had to win games and if we get a chance we have to take advantage with the net run-rate.

"We have lots of confidence in our team and we have another big game to come."

What's next?

England play Namibia in Antigua from 6pm on Saturday (UK and Ireland time), with Scotland's game against Australia in St Lucia starting at 1.30am on Sunday as Group B concludes.

Ireland, meanwhile, face USA in Florida from 3.30pm on Friday, needing a win to keep their hopes of advancing from Group A alive.

Victory for the USA or a washout would take the co-hosts into the Super 8s, alongside already-qualified India, and knock out winless Ireland as well as Pakistan and Canada.

