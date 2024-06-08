T20 World Cup: South Africa survive scare to beat Netherlands in New York by four wickets

Tristan Stubbs and David Miller performed with the bat to get South Africa over the line and stay unbeaten; watch blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan at 3.30pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports
Saturday 8 June 2024 19:13, UK
South Africa made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup with a nervy four-wicket victory over Netherlands in another low-scoring encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.
Ottniel Baartman produced impressive figures of 4-11 to help restrict Netherlands to 103-9, but it looked a tricky total when South Africa were reduced to 12-4.
A 65-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and David Miller swung the pendulum back in South Africa's favour before Miller got his team over the line with a classy 59 not out.
South Africa had dismissed Sri Lanka for 77 on the controversial drop in pitch in New York on Monday and set about in a similar vein when Netherlands collapsed to 32-4.
Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje did the bulk of the early damage with two scalps each, but Baartman soon took centre stage.
Netherlands: Sybrand Engelbrecht (40 from 45 balls); Vivian Kingma (2-12), Logan van Beek (2-21)
South Africa: Tristan Stubbs (33 from 37 balls), David Miller 59no from 51 balls); Marco Jansen (2-20), Ottneil Baartman (4-11) , Anrich Nortje (2-19)
After his first three overs went for only 10 runs, the international newcomer finished off with a three-wicket over, which included Sybrand Engelbrecht for a patient 40.
Engelbrecht's 45-ball knock helped Netherlands post what looked a winnable score when Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram were dismissed for ducks.
At 12-4, South Africa needed a partnership to avoid a third consecutive World Cup defeat to Netherlands and it was delivered by Stubbs and Miller.
Stubbs' dismissal by Bas de Leede sparked a tense finale, but three sixes in quick succession from Miller edged South Africa home with seven balls to spare.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and more.
It's a three-game day at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, headlined by the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in New York from 3.30pm UK and Ireland time.
Co-hosts and two-time champions West Indies play tournament debutants Uganda in Providence, Guyana from 1.30am, while Oman vs Scotland rounds off the day, from 8pm in Antigua.
Scotland have made a promising start to the competition, racking up 90-0 from 10 overs against England before rain caused that clash to be abandoned and then beating Namibia by five wickets.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.