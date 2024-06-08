T20 World Cup: South Africa survive scare to beat Netherlands in New York by four wickets

South Africa made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup with a nervy four-wicket victory over Netherlands in another low-scoring encounter at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium.

Ottniel Baartman produced impressive figures of 4-11 to help restrict Netherlands to 103-9, but it looked a tricky total when South Africa were reduced to 12-4.

A 65-run partnership between Tristan Stubbs and David Miller swung the pendulum back in South Africa's favour before Miller got his team over the line with a classy 59 not out.

South Africa had dismissed Sri Lanka for 77 on the controversial drop in pitch in New York on Monday and set about in a similar vein when Netherlands collapsed to 32-4.

Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje did the bulk of the early damage with two scalps each, but Baartman soon took centre stage.

Score summary - Netherlands vs South Africa Netherlands: Sybrand Engelbrecht (40 from 45 balls); Vivian Kingma (2-12), Logan van Beek (2-21) South Africa: Tristan Stubbs (33 from 37 balls), David Miller 59no from 51 balls); Marco Jansen (2-20), Ottneil Baartman (4-11) , Anrich Nortje (2-19)

After his first three overs went for only 10 runs, the international newcomer finished off with a three-wicket over, which included Sybrand Engelbrecht for a patient 40.

Engelbrecht's 45-ball knock helped Netherlands post what looked a winnable score when Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram were dismissed for ducks.

At 12-4, South Africa needed a partnership to avoid a third consecutive World Cup defeat to Netherlands and it was delivered by Stubbs and Miller.

Stubbs' dismissal by Bas de Leede sparked a tense finale, but three sixes in quick succession from Miller edged South Africa home with seven balls to spare.

What's next?

It's a three-game day at the T20 World Cup on Sunday, headlined by the blockbuster showdown between India and Pakistan in New York from 3.30pm UK and Ireland time.

Co-hosts and two-time champions West Indies play tournament debutants Uganda in Providence, Guyana from 1.30am, while Oman vs Scotland rounds off the day, from 8pm in Antigua.

Scotland have made a promising start to the competition, racking up 90-0 from 10 overs against England before rain caused that clash to be abandoned and then beating Namibia by five wickets.

