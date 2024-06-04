Men's T20 World Cup: Rain wrecks Scotland chance of England upset as match abandoned

Scotland were denied the chance of a shock victory over defending T20 World Cup champions England as their match was abandoned due to rain at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

With the game reduced to 10 overs a side after rain halted play for more than two hours, Scotland set England a target of 90, with a DLS bump moving the target up to 109 for Jos Buttler's side.

It was a brilliant showing from Scotland's openers George Munsey (41no) and Michael Jones (45no) with the bat, no wickets falling as Scotland got themselves on top.

But the rain repeatedly hampered proceedings and left no time for England to complete a run chase, the match abandoned just before 8pm BST, leaving both sides waiting for a chance to get a victory on the board as each had to settle for a point in Group B.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mark Wood thought he had dispatched Scotland's George Munsey but a no-ball denies England's first wicket of the day

Scotland make their mark despite the rain

After Scotland won the toss and chose to bat, the teams were forced to wait nearly an hour to get under way as the rain teemed down, the defending T20 World Cup champions facing Scotland for the first time in T20I cricket.

Once the showers of rain went away and play could get under way, paceman Mark Wood (0-11) was handed the ball and was paired with fellow speedster Jofra Archer (0-12) as he played for England for the first time in the country of his birth, the former hitting 94mph early in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Munsey hits a delightful reverse-sweep six for Scotland

It was a sloppy start for England with fielding errors and missed opportunities hampering their performance, epitomised when they thought they had their breakthrough in the fifth over as Munsey sent one high into the air and was caught by Buttler, but it was called a no ball with Wood overstepping, leaving England to search for a wicket once again.

England remain winless against European sides at the men's T20 World Cup: 2009 - lost to Netherlands

2010 - no result v Ireland

2014 - lost to Netherlands

2022 - lost to Ireland

2024 - no result v Scotland

England errors and a tricky pitch allowed Munsey and Jones to guide Scotland to 49 without loss at the end of the Powerplay, a six that broke a solar panel and two fours coming off Chris Jordan (0-24) in the sixth over as Scotland reached 51-0 after 6.2 overs when rain halted play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Jones hits a huge six for Scotland against England that breaks a solar panel on the roof of Kensington Oval

With rain stopping proceedings for more than two hours, the game was reduced to 10 overs per side, Archer and Wood ruled out from bowling again under the revised conditions having already bowled two overs.

It was the turn of Adil Rashid (0-26) to bear the brunt of this opening partnership, two massive sixes and a four being smashed away as Scotland took control, a potential run out being chalked off with one over of the innings to go.

England's T20 World Cup fixtures vs Australia (Barbados) - Saturday June 8 (6pm)

- Saturday June 8 (6pm) vs Oman (Antigua) - Thursday June 13 (8pm)

- Thursday June 13 (8pm) vs Namibia (Antigua) - Saturday June 15 (6pm)

As Scotland ended their innings with a boundary to reach 90, DLS upping England's target to 109, the rain started to fall once again and this time, the covers remained on, leaving no chance for England to complete even a five-over run chase.

Image: It was a bleak picture as rain continually interrupted England and Scotland's T20 World Cup opener

Buttler: We were confident of chasing down the score

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jos Buttler was disappointed that England's opening game of the T20 World Cup was abandoned but felt they would have chased down Scotland's score.

England captain Jos Buttler:

"We were confident coming into the game. Obviously, they presented a tough challenge, there are no easy games but we were confident.

"It is a disappointment for everyone - both sides, and the crowd.

"I think there were a couple of balls here and there that we needed to tighten up on but all in all with the conditions and the stops and starts and the constraints when we went back out, I thought we scrapped hard and we were confident of chasing that score down."

On Wood's no-ball costing a wicket: "No one means to make a mistake, we all understand that. We want to set the tone, no-ball wickets are disappointing and nobody is no more disappointed than Woody.

"The reaction was good to that, we kept going.

"We just wanted to get it under way and have a full game but this is the situation we find ourselves in. Hopefully a dry day for the next one and we can get into the tournament."

What's next?

Wednesday's action sees India up against Ireland in New York, which is live on Sky Sports at 3.30pm.

England are then next in action on Saturday June 8 when they take on Australia in Barbados, which is live on Sky Sports at 6pm. Scotland then take on Oman on Sunday June 9 in Antigua, which is live from 6pm, once again on Sky Sports.

Live ICC Men's T20 World Cup Wednesday 5th June 3:00pm

Watch every match from the Men's T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports between now and June 29. Stream-contract free with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.