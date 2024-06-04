Men's T20 World Cup: Afghanistan rout debutants Uganda by 125 runs in Guyana

An opening stand of 154 between Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76 off 45 balls) and Ibrahim Zadran (70 off 46) set Afghanistan up to make 183-5; Uganda were then skittled for 58 as Fazalhaq Farooqi took 5-9; watch the Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA live on Sky Sports
Tuesday 4 June 2024 06:33, UK
Afghanistan opened their T20 World Cup campaign with a huge 125-run victory over Uganda in Guyana.
Debutants Uganda opted to bowl first, but Afghanistan's opening pair racked up a partnership of 154 to set their team up for an imposing total.
Wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz clubbed 76 off 45 balls while Ibrahim Zadran clattered 70 off 46 balls before a late flurry of wickets saw Afghanistan finish on 183-5.
Cosmas Kyewuta (2-25) and Brian Masaba (2-21) were the pick of the Ugandan bowlers.
Two wickets in the first three balls of the reply then ensured Uganda were always up against it in the run chase.
Only two batters reached double digits after Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, who finished with 5-9 from his four overs, was on a hat-trick in the first over.
Captain Rashid Khan and Naveen Ul Haq took two wickets each to bowl Uganda out for just 58 in 16 overs.
Afghanistan play New Zealand next in Group C, while Uganda will take on Papua New Guinea.
England open up against Scotland in Barbados on Tuesday (3.30pm first ball) with Ireland playing India in New York on Wednesday (also 3.30pm).
