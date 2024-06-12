T20 World Cup: India survive major scare vs USA to qualify for Super 8s

India survived a sizeable scare against the USA as the Men's T20 World Cup co-hosts threatened to pull off another stunning upset in their Group A meeting in New York.

Having beaten Pakistan in one of the greatest World Cup upsets of all time in their previous match, the USA had India rattled at 10-2 in the third over of their pursuit of 111 to win.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Saurabh Netravalkar (2-18), who previously represented India at the 2010 Under-19s World Cup but who has worked as an engineer for the past six years in the States.

Netravalkar, who bowled the winning Super Over in the upset victory over Pakistan, also picked up captain Rohit Sharma (3) in his next over, but his later drop of Suryakumar Yadav (50no) would prove costly as India ultimately won by seven wickets.

Rishabh Pant (18) was clean-bowled by Ali Khan (1-21) with one that kept low to beat the big-hitting left-hander, further troubling India at 44-3.

But the key moment came in the 13th over when Suryakumar was dropped on 22 with India still requiring a further 53 from 45 deliveries.

He cashed in on the reprieve, bringing up his half-century shortly before Shivam Dube (29no) hit the winning runs with 10 balls to spare, clinching India's progress through to the Super 8s stage of the tournament.

The USA will join them as runners-up should they beat Ireland in their final group game on Friday. Defeat would potentially open the door to Pakistan or Ireland - who meet on Sunday - to qualify in their place.

Image: India's Arshdeep Singh took 4-9, including two wickets in the opening over as USA posted 110-8 batting first

Earlier, after India won the toss and elected to bowl first, Arshdeep Singh (4-9) was the star of the show, taking two wickets in his opening over to immediately reduce the US to 3-2.

Steven Taylor provided 24 valuable runs to steady the ship, while Nitish Kumar top-scored with 27, the odd lusty blow provided along the way as the US posted a score of 110-8.

With Canada's 137 in their win over Ireland proving the highest total so far in the seven prior matches played on the low-scoring New York surface, the USA's total would prove more than competitive but India's experience and the class of Suryakumar, in particular, ultimately told.

