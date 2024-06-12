T20 World Cup: Adam Zampa takes 4-12 from four overs as unbeaten Australia storm into Super Eights

Adam Zampa took 4-12 from four overs as unbeaten Australia stormed into the Super Eights at the Twenty20 World Cup with one Group B match to spare after hammering Namibia.

Leg spinner Zampa picked up where he left off in last weekend's win over reigning champions England and helped dismiss the Namibians for 72 from just 17 overs, the lowest tally Australia have conceded in a T20 international.

In reply, David Warner hit an aggressive 20 from eight balls before Travis Head took up the mantle with 34 from 17 to power the 2021 champions over the line inside six overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, ending Namibia's slim hopes of progressing.

Image: Zampa finished with 4-12 off three overs, leaving Namibia all out for 72 runs

Namibia took to the crease first and it did not take long for the Australian strike bowlers to have their impact, with Josh Hazlewood taking the wickets of the openers.

All five Australian bowlers took at least one wicket, with leg-spinner Zampa finishing with 4-12 off three overs, leaving Namibia all out for 72 runs.

Warner and Head built a partnership of 21 before Warner was caught off the bowling of David Wiese for 20 runs off eight deliveries.

Captain Mitch Marsh contributed 18 runs as Australia wasted little time in wrapping up the victory. They sit at the top of Group B, while Namibia are in third place with two losses and one win.

What they said

Player of the Match Adam Zampa...

"Just trying to do my thing," said Zampa. "We're happy, it's the first step in trying to take the trophy home but a long way to go."

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus...

"You cannot sit back against the best in the world - that is one thing we learnt tonight," he said. "A good side like Australia will expose you if you are not willing to mentally step up on this level."

What's Next?

Australia's final Group B match is against Scotland in St Lucia on Saturday from 1am BST, while Namibia remain in Antigua to take on England earlier the same day at 5.30pm - live on Sky Sports.

Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after washout

Former champions Sri Lanka are on the brink of an early exit after heavy rain washed out their Group D match against Nepal in Lauderhill, Florida.

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches.

Wanindu Hasaranga's team are bottom of the group with just one point and look certain to crash out unless other results go their way.

Nepal are also winless after two matches and on Friday they face unbeaten group leaders South Africa, who sealed their place in the Super Eight after three straight victories.

Rain and thunderstorms are predicted for the remainder of the week during which India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada have fixtures scheduled in Florida.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf and so much more.