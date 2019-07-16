Ashes XI selector: Who should England pick to face Australia in the First Test?

Joe Root will hope to lead England to victory in the Ashes on home soil this summer

After a frenzied 24-hour daze took Eoin Morgan's triumphant England team from a victory party at the Oval to a Downing Street reception, focus now turns to completing a glorious summer with a World Cup-Ashes double.

"It would be the pinnacle," Joe Root has said of the possibility. "It's what we set out to do at the start of the year. Actually two or three years ago and we're halfway there. There's lot of hard work to go but hopefully we can do that."

With just 17 days between the dramatic win over New Zealand and the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston on August 1, there is little time to savour the maiden achievement.

The selection panel, chaired for Ed Smith, are expected to meet at Canterbury on Wednesday in the morning on the last day of the Lions match against an Australia XI to pick the squad for the first Test match of the summer.

Root is already plotting how to win his first Ashes series as captain after the disappointment of two winters ago, and with the return of our squad selector, you can now decide for yourself how England should look to regain the urn.

England selector Ed Smith in discussion with Test captain Root

The selectors are sweating over the fitness of Mark Wood after the bowler suffered a side injury during the World Cup final on Sunday, and should he be ruled out of the Ashes, pressure will grow on James Anderson to overcome his calf problem in time for the start of August.

Let us know who should make the cut for the Edgbaston curtain-raiser using the squad selection tool below...

