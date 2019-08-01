England vs Australia: Day one of the first Ashes Test in a nutshell

Stuart Broad set the tone for a potent England start to the series

Edgbaston was rocking as the Ashes opened in pulsating fashion. But Steve Smith stood firm against England's waves of attack...

Steve Smith rescued Australia with a superb century after England had dominated much of the first two sessions on day one of the first Ashes Test, writes Sam Drury at Edgbaston.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Australia were bowled out for 284 late in the day but that looked a long way off as they were reduced to 122-8 midway through the afternoon session, with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes (3-58) doing the bulk of the damage.

However, Smith added 88 for the ninth wicket with Peter Siddle (44) and then took the attack to England to reach his 24th Test hundred and kicked on to reach 144 in his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal. England were 10-0 in reply.

6:40 The best of the action from day one of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston The best of the action from day one of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston

Moment of the Day

Talk about knowing where your off-stump is. Broad was cock-a-hoop when Smith shouldered arms on 34 to a delivery that angled in towards off-stump only to strike him on the back pad, close enough to the off peg to convince umpire Aleem Dar to raise the finger.

Smith was having none of, it, though. Before the Test he gave Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain an insight into his unique technique and method of play, saying: "I move so far across to off stump knowing that if the ball is outside my eyeline, I don't have to play it and if it's on my pads I just have to hit it, essentially."

5:52 Nasser Hussain catches up with Australia batsman Steve Smith in the nets to learn about his technical plans at the crease Nasser Hussain catches up with Australia batsman Steve Smith in the nets to learn about his technical plans at the crease

His method proved spot on as he reviewed the decision straight away, promptly getting the decision overturned. Hats off to a Test cricketer at the peak of his powers showing incredible judgement.

Stats of the Day

Smith has the seventh best conversion rate in the history of Test cricket having turned exactly 24 of his 48 fifties into centuries

Broad's 100th wicket in Ashes cricket earned him his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and seventh five-for against Australia

Talking Point

"Umpiring is a difficult job but the umpires have had a shocking day," said Nasser Hussain - and some of the DRS referrals were pretty poor too, it has to be said. DRS might not be everyone's cup of tea but as football starts to get to grips with VAR, cricket can at least say that it hasn't shied away from seeing technology as a friend in an ever-more scrutinised game.

1:15 The umpires have not had the best of starts to their Ashes at Edgbaston... The umpires have not had the best of starts to their Ashes at Edgbaston...

The catalogue of errors makes fairly grim reading. David Warner given 'not out' to the first ball he faced when he was 'out', caught off Broad, then given 'out' when he wasn't - but the opener didn't review. Khawaja was given 'not out' when he was caught behind but Smith was given 'out' when shouldering arms to a Broad delivery that hit him outside off. It didn't end there. Wade was given 'not out' when palpably lbw and Pattinson was given 'out' lbw when he wasn't. Siddle successfully reviewed after being given out lbw despite a clear inside-edge. Goodness knows what the match position would be without technology stepping in.

Tweets of the Day

Whatever happens in this Test, Steve Smith has ensured his side are in the contest - proper Test innings from a brilliant Test batsman — Derek Pringle (@derekpringle) August 1, 2019

The crowd at Edgbaston booed as they stood and applauded the will power, skill and sheer mental application of Steve Smith’s 💯. A batting genius at his best. #Ashes https://t.co/1I3uGu8779 — Mel 'MJ' Jones (@meljones_33) August 1, 2019

Cannot keep a good man down. Well played Steve Smith dragging the Aussies back in the contest. Siddle deserves a mention too for his knock. #Ashes — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) August 1, 2019

One of the all time Outstanding Test Innings ... To do that in his 1st Innings back in Test Cricket is remarkable ... Sometimes you have to admire greatness ... @stevesmith49 is some player ... #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2019

English crowd booing the Aussies is a bit rich on the back of sandpaper gate, you decided to send all the convicts out here what did you expect?!. Made you’re own bed I would’ve thought.... #ashes2019 — Tim Ludeman (@tludey) August 1, 2019

Usman Khawaja has now played seven Test innings in England. He averages 18.14. #Ashes — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 1, 2019

Some atmosphere here at the 16th most atmospheric ground in the world... 😂🤷‍♂️ — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 1, 2019

Not sure what’s worse ... The Batting or the Umpiring ... !!! #Ashes — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 1, 2019

Great to catch up with these legends again today and do a lap on the pitch at lunch! Great battle this morning. Always does a bit early on and boys took full advantage. @englandcricket #2005AshesTeam #TheAshes2019 pic.twitter.com/4uO5aOv4uw — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) August 1, 2019

What they said

Jos Buttler: "It was a bit frustrating in the end. We bowled fantastically well and that partnership between Smith and Siddle was frustrating. Smith played a fantastic innings. You need to find a way to keep the dismissal in the game but I don't think we got enough balls at Nos 10 and 11 in a row."

David Lloyd: "Smith is a very skilful player, who assesses the pitch and plays accordingly and has every faith in his ability. He grips the bat differently to everyone else but it is effective and he has started to play some shots. In the next six weeks we will see a lot of him."

England vs Australia Live on

Kumar Sangakkara: "England did a brilliant job early on; when there was no swing they found a way to get wickets and control the run rate. Broad found swing early on but then got the ball to stick and move away from the right-handers and was supported well by Woakes. They played smarter cricket than Australia."

Watch day two of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event from 10am.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.