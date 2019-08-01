Cricket News

England vs Australia: Day one of the first Ashes Test in a nutshell

Smith and Broad celebrate hundred milestones at Edgbaston

Last Updated: 01/08/19 8:11pm

Stuart Broad set the tone for a potent England start to the series
Edgbaston was rocking as the Ashes opened in pulsating fashion. But Steve Smith stood firm against England's waves of attack...

The Report

Steve Smith rescued Australia with a superb century after England had dominated much of the first two sessions on day one of the first Ashes Test, writes Sam Drury at Edgbaston.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Australia were bowled out for 284 late in the day but that looked a long way off as they were reduced to 122-8 midway through the afternoon session, with Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes (3-58) doing the bulk of the damage.

However, Smith added 88 for the ninth wicket with Peter Siddle (44) and then took the attack to England to reach his 24th Test hundred and kicked on to reach 144 in his first Test since the ball-tampering scandal. England were 10-0 in reply.
6:40
The best of the action from day one of the first Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston
Moment of the Day

Talk about knowing where your off-stump is. Broad was cock-a-hoop when Smith shouldered arms on 34 to a delivery that angled in towards off-stump only to strike him on the back pad, close enough to the off peg to convince umpire Aleem Dar to raise the finger.

Smith was having none of, it, though. Before the Test he gave Sky Sports pundit Nasser Hussain an insight into his unique technique and method of play, saying: "I move so far across to off stump knowing that if the ball is outside my eyeline, I don't have to play it and if it's on my pads I just have to hit it, essentially."
5:52
Nasser Hussain catches up with Australia batsman Steve Smith in the nets to learn about his technical plans at the crease
His method proved spot on as he reviewed the decision straight away, promptly getting the decision overturned. Hats off to a Test cricketer at the peak of his powers showing incredible judgement.

Stats of the Day

  • Smith has the seventh best conversion rate in the history of Test cricket having turned exactly 24 of his 48 fifties into centuries
  • Broad's 100th wicket in Ashes cricket earned him his 17th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and seventh five-for against Australia

Talking Point

"Umpiring is a difficult job but the umpires have had a shocking day," said Nasser Hussain - and some of the DRS referrals were pretty poor too, it has to be said. DRS might not be everyone's cup of tea but as football starts to get to grips with VAR, cricket can at least say that it hasn't shied away from seeing technology as a friend in an ever-more scrutinised game.
1:15
The umpires have not had the best of starts to their Ashes at Edgbaston...
The catalogue of errors makes fairly grim reading. David Warner given 'not out' to the first ball he faced when he was 'out', caught off Broad, then given 'out' when he wasn't - but the opener didn't review. Khawaja was given 'not out' when he was caught behind but Smith was given 'out' when shouldering arms to a Broad delivery that hit him outside off. It didn't end there. Wade was given 'not out' when palpably lbw and Pattinson was given 'out' lbw when he wasn't. Siddle successfully reviewed after being given out lbw despite a clear inside-edge. Goodness knows what the match position would be without technology stepping in.

Tweets of the Day

What they said

Jos Buttler: "It was a bit frustrating in the end. We bowled fantastically well and that partnership between Smith and Siddle was frustrating. Smith played a fantastic innings. You need to find a way to keep the dismissal in the game but I don't think we got enough balls at Nos 10 and 11 in a row."

David Lloyd: "Smith is a very skilful player, who assesses the pitch and plays accordingly and has every faith in his ability. He grips the bat differently to everyone else but it is effective and he has started to play some shots. In the next six weeks we will see a lot of him."

England vs Australia

August 2, 2019, 10:00am

Kumar Sangakkara: "England did a brilliant job early on; when there was no swing they found a way to get wickets and control the run rate. Broad found swing early on but then got the ball to stick and move away from the right-handers and was supported well by Woakes. They played smarter cricket than Australia."

Also See:

Watch day two of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia live on Sky Sports The Ashes and Main Event from 10am.

You can also follow over-by-over commentary and in-play clips on our rolling blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.

