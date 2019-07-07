Australia's Marcus Stoinis a doubt for England semi-final

Marcus Stoinis is doubtful for Thursday's semi-final with a side complaint

Australia's Marcus Stoinis is a doubt to face England in the World Cup semi-final on Thursday with a side complaint.

Mitch Marsh will join Australia's World Cup squad as cover for the injured all-rounder.

However, Usman Khawaja, who was troubled by a problem to his left hamstring which led to him retiring hurt in the 10-run defeat to South Africa on Saturday, has been ruled out for the rest of tournament

Marcus Stoinis has taken seven wickets in the World Cup so far

Matthew Wade, along with Marsh, will leave the Australia A party currently touring England to link up with the 15-man World Cup group - although only Marsh will become a formal part of the squad as it stands.

A statement on Cricket Australia's website said: "Australia A arrived at Arundel for today's four-day clash with Sussex short two players after wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade and allrounder Mitch Marsh were called up as cover to Australia's World Cup squad.

"The injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja (hamstring) and Marcus Stoinis (side) suffered in Australia's dramatic loss to South Africa in Manchester has seen the selectors draft in Wade and Marsh.

"They left Brighton this morning for Birmingham, the destination of Australia's blockbuster semi-final show with tournament hosts England on Thursday.

"Both Khawaja and Stoinis are set to undergo scans today before their future in the World Cup is determined, with both players still officially a part of Australia's 15-man Cup squad at this stage.

"However, it appears Khawaja's hamstring injury looks likely to rule the left-hander out for the rest of Australia's campaign."

Marsh links up with the World Cup squad for a second time as cover for Stoinis, who missed Australia's wins over Pakistan and Sri Lanka last month because of a side injury, before returning against Bangladesh.