England's Jason Roy feared missing World Cup after hamstring injury

Jason Roy has formed a potent partnership with Jonny Bairstow at the top of England's ODI order

England batsman Jason Roy says he feared missing the World Cup after picking up a hamstring injury earlier in the tournament.

Roy sat out England's win over Afghanistan and back-to-back losses to Sri Lanka and Australia, before returning to hit successive fifties as his side beat India and New Zealand to reach the semi-finals, where they will play Australia on Thursday, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup.

"I'll be honest, there was a bit of a fear I might be out but I needed to stay positive around the group," said Roy. "I was staying around the lads and travelling with them so I had to keep giving out positive vibes and try to help where I can.

"But, having been dropped in the Champions Trophy [in 2017] and then working my backside off to get here, and being in good form only to then get injured, I was like 'give me a break!'

"I thought I was having no luck so that was frustrating and a bit hard to deal with, but I kept things relaxed, worked hard and thankfully I got back and was able to play.

"I'm right where I wanted to be, both mentally and physically. This is the reward for the hard work and sacrifices we all make.

"I didn't put myself in the IPL auction, I did everything I possibly could to get myself to this point I'm at now."

Roy's white-ball form has thrust him into Ashes contention with England coach Trevor Bayliss saying the Surrey man could make his Test debut later this summer, with a top-three spot his most likely position.

"There has been a bit of chat and you can't avoid it, but playing Test cricket and in the Ashes has been an ambition of mine for years," said Roy.

"Most of my batting in first-class cricket has been at four, five or six but I played at three twice last year so I'm happy wherever they want to put me. They can put me at nine if they want, although I can't bowl a few overs!

Roy has struck nine hundreds and 17 fifties in ODI cricket England

"I think I'm better off at the top of the order and then I can give it a go from there. I've played a lot of white-ball games for England so if I get a chance then that should hold me in good stead.

"Everyone knows what I'm about so if I get caught at fourth slip driving at a ball that maybe a 'traditional' Test cricketer wouldn't drive at, then people hopefully won't be too outraged by that."

On the World Cup semi-final against Australia at Edgbaston, Roy added: "It should be a great game. I think them losing to South Africa might have knocked their confidence a bit.

"When you get to the semi-final stage any team you come up against is going to be a tough ask, mentally and physically. They hammered us at Lord's but who knows what it is going to bring?

"As exciting as it is, we've got to stay as relaxed as we can, understanding that it is a World Cup semi-final that doesn't come around very often and that we've been working towards this for years."

