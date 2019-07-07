England bowler James Anderson suffers muscle tear ahead of Ashes series

James Anderson is a doubt for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia

England bowler James Anderson has suffered a low-grade muscle tear in his right calf with less than a month to go until the Ashes series against Australia.

Anderson pulled up while bowling on day three of Lancashire's County Championship game with Durham, after feeling tightness in his calf.

The 36-year-old only returned to bat briefly with a runner and did not bowl for the remainder of the drawn game.

Anderson underwent an MRI scan on Friday which confirmed he had suffered a low-grade calf muscle tear.

The seam bowler will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the England and Lancashire medical teams, missing his county's next two Championship matches against Northamptonshire and Sussex.

England are due to face Ireland in a one-off Test at Lord's starting on July 24 as preparation for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, which begins at Edgbaston on August 1.

Anderson, the most prolific pace bowler in Test cricket history with 575 wickets, will continue to be assessed regarding his availability for both series.

