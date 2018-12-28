Ashes TV schedule on Sky Sports: How to watch every ball of 2019 series live!

Will Joe Root gets his hands back on the Ashes this summer?

England will bid to regain the Ashes urn this summer - and you can watch every ball live on Sky Sports!

Joe Root's first overseas series as Test captain ended in a crushing 4-0 defeat as England shipped the Ashes back to Australia in 2017-18.

Things looked brighter for Root's side as they beat India 4-1 at home last summer before completing a 3-0 sweep in Sri Lanka, however some familiar batting frailties were exposed in their 2-1 defeat to Windies.

Australia regained the Ashes from England during the 2017/18 series

Australia have struggled since their Ashes success, not least because of the ball-tampering scandal that led to bans for David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

All three could be back for the Ashes this summer, giving the most anticipated Test series in cricket - which comes hot on the heels of the World Cup - even more spice in August and September.

2:54 Mark Butcher strums away to get you in the mood for the Ashes, which is live an exclusive on Sky Sports from August 1. Mark Butcher strums away to get you in the mood for the Ashes, which is live an exclusive on Sky Sports from August 1.

Ashes schedule (all games live on Sky Sports and available in Ultra HD)

August 1-5: 1st Test, Edgbaston, 10am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

August 14-18: 2nd Test, Lord's, 10am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Aug 22-26: 3rd Test, Headingley, 10am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Sep 4-8: 4th Test, Old Trafford, 10am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

Sep 12-16: 5th Test, Oval, 10am Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event

The Ashes will get underway at Edgbaston on August 1

