England need 242 to win World Cup after limiting New Zealand at Lord's

Liam Plunkett dismissed Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls

England will need 242 to win the 50-over World Cup for the first time after Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes restricted New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's.

SCORECARD | TEXT COMMENTARY

The Black Caps, also eyeing their maiden World Cup triumph, made 241-8 after electing to bat - Henry Nicholls (55) top-scoring after successfully overturning an lbw dismissal against Woakes (3-37) on nought.

Plunkett (3-42) dismissed Nicholls and Kane Williamson (30) after the pair had put on 74 for the second wicket - opener Martin Guptill (19) having been pinned lbw by Woakes in the seventh over as his review came in vain.

Nicholls struck his ninth ODI half-century

New Zealand were left to rue Guptill burning their review when Ross Taylor was trapped leg before by Mark Wood, with HawkEye showing the delivery would have bounced over the stumps.

With Williamson - who was given out caught behind after England successfully used DRS - and Taylor back in the pavilion, the Black Caps struggled to score, mustering only 62 from the final 10 overs, during which Woakes dismissed Tom Latham (47).

Williamson opted to make first use of the surface after winning the toss - the 28-year-old not swayed by an early-morning rain shower that delayed the start of play by 15 minutes, with each of the previous four games in this World Cup to be played at Lord's won by the side batting first.

Williamson was out caught behind on review

Both England and New Zealand were unchanged from their semi-final wins over Australia and India respectively, with Jonny Bairstow passed fit for the hosts after a groin niggle.

