England's bowlers were poor and bowled too short, says Angus Fraser

Former England bowler Angus Fraser described the team's bowling performance on day three as "poor", adding he expected more from the five-pronged pace attack.

An erratic bowling display early on day three left England chasing 376 to win, though they closed the day strongly with the bat, giving themselves a chance at 121-1 in their second innings by stumps.

Joining Charles Colvile and Mark Ramprakash for The Debate, Fraser was critical of the short-pitched bowling tactics employed by England that allowed South Africa to score 272 in their second innings, having been struggling at 72-4 overnight.

"England were poor; they bowled far too short," said Fraser.

"They've watched Vernon Philander, a modern great - he might not look much when bowling but his figures are outstanding and his control of line and length.

"You'd have though that by watching the way he went about his business, the problems he caused, that the England bowlers would look to do the same, but they were far too short.

"It's one thing wanting to be aggressive, show the opposition you mean business, but that doesn't mean you have to just bowl short. There has to be real intent about your bowling.

"You expect more. But England have gone there quite a lot recently, it's almost their default position.

"Maybe when you've got someone like Jofra Archer in your side, that sort of method enter your mind, but I don't like it.

"Bowling is a sensation - you know what a good ball feels like from six inches out of your hand - but bowling a bouncer is a completely different feeling.

"It's quite an ignorant delivery; you're just thumping it into the dirt as hard as you can, slightly mindlessly, hoping to roughly get it in an area and cause the batsman some trouble.

"To keep slipping from one to the other is very difficult. I don't think that mentality helps a bowler get into a spell and bowl well. Keep it simple."

England fast bowler Archer took 5-102 in South Africa's second innings, his third five-wicket haul in his fledgling Test career, but he went at six runs an over over his 17 overs bowled and Fraser believes England's tactics are stunting his development.

"I don't think Archer is being helped, because every time he comes on to bowl, there's a man on the hook, there's a leg gully, there's a short leg and, all of sudden, he's there to be your enforcer.

"I'm not blaming Jofra. His style of bowling is almost being dictated to him by the field.

"He's a better bowler than that, he's got better skills than that and we saw that in the summer. But because he is being used in this method, he's not getting the chance to develop into a Curtly Ambrose or Courtney Walsh.

"If all you're doing is coming on and bowling four overs of bumpers, banging it into the dirt, you're not learning how to bowl.

"A bowler is not just a toy for a captain to play with."

