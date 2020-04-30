England's road to the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup final at Lord's

Sarah Taylor celebrates reaching three figures with fellow centurion Tammy Beaumont against South Africa

England reached the 2017 Women's World Cup final at Lord's after overcoming a first-match blip to string together a stunning run of seven successes.

In case you're a little hazy, Knight's side went into the match looking for revenge over Mitahli Raj's team after the World Cup opener, in Derby, did not go as they hoped...

Game #1 - England lost to India by 35 runs

England's Katherine Brunt reflects after being run out against India at Derby

A sold-out crowd in Derby expected England to kick off their campaign with a win - but instead saw India rack up 281-3 and dismiss the hosts for 246.

Smriti Mandhana biffed 90 from 72 balls while putting on 144 with opening partner Punam Raut (86) and India's unflappable skipper Mithali Raj (71) also passed fifty.

Only Fran Wilson (81) did the same for England and when she was run out - one of four players to fall in that fashion - in the 44th over with 52 runs needed, the game was up.

Game #2 - England beat Pakistan by 107 runs (DLS)

England's Natalie Sciver (left) and Heather Knight enjoy a lighter moment against Pakistan

Talk about a response! Sure, England's openers, Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor fell cheaply - their time was still to come - but that meant Knight (106) and Natalie Sciver (137) joined forces, to devastating effect. Both blasted their maiden ODI tons during a rollicking stand of 213 in 30 overs, in Leicester, as England amassed their highest World Cup score, and second-best ever, of 377-7. Pakistan limped to 107-3 from 29.2 overs in reply before the rain ended a one-sided encounter early.

Game #3 - England beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Sarah Taylor helped England Women thrash Sri Lanka by seven wickets at the Women's World Cup

Back in her favoured No 3 position with Lauren Winfield fit again, Taylor (74) oozed class as she made her first half-century since returning to the England set-up after a stress-related illness.

Supported by Knight (82) during a third-wicket partnership of 148 at Taunton, Taylor stroked 11 boundaries as England cantered past Sri Lanka's 204-8 with almost 20 overs in the bank.

Recalled off-spinner Laura Marsh (4-45) had earlier done the damage with the ball, ousting three of Sri Lanka's top six.

Game #4 - England beat South Africa by 68 runs

Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor made a World Cup-record second-wicket stand of 275 as England beat South Africa

Taylor (147) then pummelled her sixth ODI ton - and first since 2013 - while sharing a World Cup-record stand of 275 with Beaumont (148) in Bristol as England blasted 373-5, Beaumont bursting into life after compiling just 40 runs in her previous three innings.

South Africa went down fighting, though, with their 305-9 taking the tally of runs in the match to 678, a record in a Women's ODI, Chloe Tryon (54 off 26) whacking four sixes before becoming one of three wickets for Danielle Hazell.

Game #5 - England beat Australia by three runs

Jenny Gunn helped England beat Australia by three runs in a last-over thriller

Nerves jangled as England edged old rivals Australia in a see-saw Sunday showdown, at Bristol. Katherine Brunt and Jenny Gunn were the heroes, starting with their 85-run stand for the seventh wicket which lifted England up to 259-8.

Gunn then held her nerve in the final over with the ball, limiting Australia to 12 of the 16 runs they required, with Brunt catching Ashleigh Gardner in the deep from the penultimate delivery, having dismissed Alex Blackwell and Ellyse Perry (70) in the 47th over.

Game #6 - England beat New Zealand by 75 runs

Natalie Sciver celebrates her second ICC Women's World Cup century

England secured a semi-final spot thanks to Sciver's second century of the tournament - a 111-ball 129 - but it was the shot through her legs, quickly coined the Nat-meg, that hogged the headlines.

Beaumont (93) also impressed with the bat in England's 284-9, in Derby, while slow left-armer Alex Hartley (3-44) did likewise with ball - dismissing White Ferns skipper Suzie Bates and the dangerous Sophie Devine, before ensuring New Zealand totalled just 209 by pinning No 11 Holly Huddleston lbw.

Game #7 - England beat West Indies by 92 runs

Nat Sciver picked up 3-3 to rock West Indies in England's final group game

England made it three wins from three at fortress Bristol to seal top spot in the group and a return to the venue for their semi-final by downing the World T20 champions.

Things looked dicey for England when they stumbled to 105-5 - Taylor and Sciver departing for ducks - but Knight's gritty 67 and a late, unbroken stand of 48 between Gunn and Marsh swelled their score to 220-7, which proved ample, with West Indies losing 6-36 in the middle overs - Sciver bagging 3-3 - and seven of their batsmen lbw.

Game #8 - England beat South Africa by two wickets

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor celebrates after stumping South Africa batsman Trisha Chetty in the semi-final

England almost came a cropper as South Africa bravely defended a modest total of 219, taking the game down to the final over before Anya Shrubsole struck the match-winning boundary with two balls left.

England seemed to be cruising at 139-2 only to lose 3-6, including Taylor (54) - who had produced a stunning stumping in South Africa's knock - and Knight (30) to collapse to 145-5. Wilson (30) and Gunn (27no) took the hosts to within Shrubsole range. Now it's India again...

