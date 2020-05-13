The Cricket Show: Ashley Giles and Johnny Grave discuss England vs West Indies series

1:02 Ashley Giles and Johnny Grave will join us on Thursday to discuss how and when England's Test series at home to West Indies might take place Ashley Giles and Johnny Grave will join us on Thursday to discuss how and when England's Test series at home to West Indies might take place

Ashley Giles and Johnny Grave will be guests on Thursday's edition of The Cricket Show to give us an update on England's Test series against West Indies.

The three-Test contest was due to begin at The Oval on June 4, followed by games at Edgbaston and Lord's later that month, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The international summer could begin in July with players quarantined from family and in bio-secure environments, as England captain Joe Root explained on last week's episode of The Cricket Show.

England managing director Giles and Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies, will let us know the latest on if, when, where and how the two sides will face each other.

Grave will discuss the logistics of West Indies travelling to the UK, if players will have an opt-out and what a bio-secure environment will entail, while he will also chat about West Indies cricket as a whole, the success of the Caribbean Premier League and the T20 World Cup later this year.

England Test captain Joe Root talks with Windies skipper Jason Holder during the series in the Caribbean last year

The government's announcement on Monday about the resumption of sport could allow England to soon begin one-to-one training, so Giles may also give us an update on that and how the rest of the summer could unfold with England also scheduled to face Pakistan, Australia and Ireland.

Ian Ward will host the show - on Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports News from 2pm on Thursday - with Sky Cricket experts Nasser Hussain and Mike Atherton joining Giles and Grave as guests.

You will be able to catch the show as a podcast later in the day.